More than 300 young people, adults, seminarians, priests and religious gathered at St. Patrick Church to pray for vocations. Click...
St. Agnes Medal honors service in parishes+
Click here for photos from the presentation and a list of recipients.
Three Kings visit Huntington Station parish for Epiphany+
View a slideshow of St. Hugh of Lincoln's celebration of the adoration of the Magi.
New Year calls for courage, hope; no more hatred, selfishness, pope says+
"Where there is a mother, there is unity, there is belonging, belonging as children."
Bishop Barres Meets the Diocese+
UPDATED 5:30 PM: Photos from morning Mass, Telecare broadcast and press conference.
Bishop’s Letter for Catholic Schools Week+
The theme of this year's Catholic Schools Week is Catholic Schools--Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service
Trump reinstates ‘Mexico City Policy’ on abortion+
The policy has been the textbook definition of a political football. Adopted by a Republican president, it has been rescinded when Democrats sat in the White House, only to be restored when Republicans claimed the presidency.
Diocesan students celebrate St. Agnes Day at the Cathedral+
January 21 is the feast day of St. Agnes, patroness of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.
Announcement day gives diocese first glimpse of new bishop+
Bishop Barres looks forward to being 'point guard' for the Church in Rockville Centre.
Rockville Centre seminarians among crowds at inauguration+
Three seminarians from the Diocese of Rockville Centre attended the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump Jan. 20, thanks to help from their representative in Congress.
God’s forgiveness is call to sin no more, pope says+
God forgives and forgets the faults of repentant sinners, unless they keep reminding him of their errors by pretending they have no need to change.
Fake history+
It does Pope Francis no good service to demean his two predecessors as rigid ideologues.
Diocese honors service of religious jubilarians+
The Diocese of Rockville Centre recently honored and celebrated the lives and dedicated service of 90 men and women religious celebrating their jubilee years. Click for list of honorees.
Bishop blesses new education offices+
Bishop William Murphy blessed the new headquarters of Diocese of Rockville Centre’s Department of Education in Hicksville this week.
Recalling Detective McDonald’s 2014 visit to Deer Park School+
McDonald told students that holding things like anger, revenge or hatred in your heart can be as damaging as a bullet, only spiritually rather than physically.