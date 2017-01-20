During a liturgy rich in tradition and symbolism, Bishop John O. Barres was formally installed as spiritual leader of the...
Jubilant crowd gathers in Washington for annual March for Life+
More than 2,000 Catholics from Long Island among the marchers. Click here for photos of local participants.
Praying for vocations at Bay Shore Holy Hour+
More than 300 young people, adults, seminarians, priests and religious gathered at St. Patrick Church to pray for vocations. Click...
St. Agnes Medal honors service in parishes+
Click here for photos from the presentation and a list of recipients.
New Year calls for courage, hope; no more hatred, selfishness, pope says+
"Where there is a mother, there is unity, there is belonging, belonging as children."
‘Stand for What You Believe In’ is theme for national day of prayer+
People of all faiths are urged to observe a national day of prayer for the African-American family Feb. 5 as part of Black History Month, observed every February.
Bishop Barres says he’s looking forward to sharing missionary joy with diocese+
UPDATED with PHOTO GALLERY! Hundreds gather to pray on eve of installation of Bishop John Barres as leader of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.
Bishop Barres bids farewell to Allentown diocese+
"When we make a deep sacrifice to follow the will of God and trust in the larger vision of the Church’s mission, in the mysterious equations of God’s grace, it all comes back in powerful and unexpected ways."
Sisters of St. Joseph host interfaith vigil on climate change+
People of faith to new administration: Keep faith on climate commitments
Thousands gather at DC Armory to attend Mass, pray before March for Life+
Young people from Diocese of Rockville Centre were among the thousands who attended rally before March for Life
Faithful pray for life at pre-March vigil+
Local priests and seminarians among the throngs at pre-March vigil.
Bishops’ committee strongly opposes border wall+
We remain firm in our commitment to comprehensive, compassionate, and common-sense reform.
Bishop’s Letter for Catholic Schools Week+
The theme of this year's Catholic Schools Week is Catholic Schools--Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service
Trump reinstates ‘Mexico City Policy’ on abortion+
The policy has been the textbook definition of a political football. Adopted by a Republican president, it has been rescinded when Democrats sat in the White House, only to be restored when Republicans claimed the presidency.
Diocesan students celebrate St. Agnes Day at the Cathedral+
January 21 is the feast day of St. Agnes, patroness of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.