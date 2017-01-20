Young people from Diocese of Rockville Centre were among the thousands who attended rally before March for Life
New Year calls for courage, hope; no more hatred, selfishness, pope says+
"Where there is a mother, there is unity, there is belonging, belonging as children."
Jubilant crowd gathers in Washington for annual March for Life+
More than 2,000 Catholics from Long Island among the marchers. Click here for photos of local participants.
Bishops’ committee strongly opposes border wall+
We remain firm in our commitment to comprehensive, compassionate, and common-sense reform.
Bishop’s Letter for Catholic Schools Week+
The theme of this year's Catholic Schools Week is Catholic Schools--Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service
Trump reinstates ‘Mexico City Policy’ on abortion+
The policy has been the textbook definition of a political football. Adopted by a Republican president, it has been rescinded when Democrats sat in the White House, only to be restored when Republicans claimed the presidency.
Rockville Centre seminarians among crowds at inauguration+
Three seminarians from the Diocese of Rockville Centre attended the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump Jan. 20, thanks to help from their representative in Congress.
God’s forgiveness is call to sin no more, pope says+
God forgives and forgets the faults of repentant sinners, unless they keep reminding him of their errors by pretending they have no need to change.
Fake history+
It does Pope Francis no good service to demean his two predecessors as rigid ideologues.