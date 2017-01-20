Click here for photos from the presentation and a list of recipients.
Three Kings visit Huntington Station parish for Epiphany+
View a slideshow of St. Hugh of Lincoln's celebration of the adoration of the Magi.
New Year calls for courage, hope; no more hatred, selfishness, pope says+
"Where there is a mother, there is unity, there is belonging, belonging as children."
Bishop Barres Meets the Diocese+
UPDATED 5:30 PM: Photos from morning Mass, Telecare broadcast and press conference.
Mary shows what good comes from wholehearted ‘yes’ to God, pope says+
Even when they do not say "no" to God, human beings can be experts in saying, "yes, but ..." to...
Praying for vocations at Bay Shore Holy Hour+
More than 300 young people, adults, seminarians, priests and religious gathered at St. Patrick Church to pray for vocations. Click here for photos.
Rockville Centre seminarians among crowds at inauguration+
Three seminarians from the Diocese of Rockville Centre attended the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump Jan. 20, thanks to help from their representative in Congress.
God’s forgiveness is call to sin no more, pope says+
God forgives and forgets the faults of repentant sinners, unless they keep reminding him of their errors by pretending they have no need to change.
Fake history+
It does Pope Francis no good service to demean his two predecessors as rigid ideologues.
Diocese honors service of religious jubilarians+
The Diocese of Rockville Centre recently honored and celebrated the lives and dedicated service of 90 men and women religious celebrating their jubilee years. Click for list of honorees.
Bishop blesses new education offices+
Bishop William Murphy blessed the new headquarters of Diocese of Rockville Centre’s Department of Education in Hicksville this week.
Ordinary Time and John the Baptist+
Humility, simplicity and perseverance: these are the virtues for 2017!
Magi’s journey reflects our longing for God, pope says on Epiphany+
Christians are called to imitate the wise men who, "weary of the Herods of their own day," set out in search of the promise of something new.
Creating a Culture of Encounter’ theme for National Migration Week+
With over 65 million people forcibly displaced from their homes globally, the world is increasingly affected by migration.
Recalling Detective McDonald’s 2014 visit to Deer Park School+
McDonald told students that holding things like anger, revenge or hatred in your heart can be as damaging as a bullet, only spiritually rather than physically.