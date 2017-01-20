"Where there is a mother, there is unity, there is belonging, belonging as children."
Bishop Barres Meets the Diocese+
UPDATED 5:30 PM: Photos from morning Mass, Telecare broadcast and press conference.
Mary shows what good comes from wholehearted ‘yes’ to God, pope says+
Even when they do not say "no" to God, human beings can be experts in saying, "yes, but ..." to...
Pope recognizes martyrdom of Oklahoma priest killed in Guatemala+
His martyrdom is a "reminder that we are all called to holiness in our ordinary lives, and that holy men...
Vatican Letter: Pope sees God of surprises at work in 2016+
Pope Francis described 2016 as a "packed year," one full of initiatives that helped Catholics "see and touch with their...
Magi’s journey reflects our longing for God, pope says on Epiphany+
Christians are called to imitate the wise men who, "weary of the Herods of their own day," set out in search of the promise of something new.
Creating a Culture of Encounter’ theme for National Migration Week+
With over 65 million people forcibly displaced from their homes globally, the world is increasingly affected by migration.
St. Thomas More Parish celebrates golden jubilee+
Former parishioners sought to share memories for documentary.
Real gift this Christmas? God giving world his son, Jesus, pope says+
The pope asked for prayers for all those around the world, 'who do not have work, or else, who do jobs that are inappropriate, poorly paid or harmful to one's health.'
Bishop makes Advent visit to Suffolk prison inmates+
View a gallery of images from Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski's pastoral visit to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead.
The Persecution of Professor Esolen+
Catholic higher education is uniquely positioned to do something about these twinned problems of historical amnesia and political-cultural corruption.
Pope celebrates 80 birthday, reflects on ‘old-age’+
When one thinks of old age as a stage of life that is for giving joy, wisdom, hope, one begins to live again.
Organizers announce ‘The Power of One’ as theme for 2017 March for Life+
March organizers 'cautiously optimistic' about new administration.
Announcement day gives diocese first glimpse of new bishop+
Bishop Barres looks forward to being 'point guard' for the Church in Rockville Centre.