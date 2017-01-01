Relics of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina were on display for veneration at the Church of Saint Rocco, Glen Cove, on Sunday, October 8. Visitors were able to venerate and pray before the relics from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It is a great honor for us at Saint Rocco – where there has long been a great devotion to Padre Pio – to have been asked to welcome his relics on behalf of the Diocese of Rockville Centre,” said Canon Regular Father Daniel Nash, St. Rocco’s pastor. The Saint Pio Foundation organized this tour of Padre Pio’s relics in the United States in honor of the 130th anniversary of Padre Pio’s birth and the 15th anniversary of his canonization.

Photos by Ed Casey