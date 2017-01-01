Scout Sunday was marked by several parishes in the diocese this past weekend. The annual observance is celebrated by the Boy Scouts of America to recognize the contributions of young people and adults to Scouting. At St. Joseph Church, Kings Park, more than 50 Scouts and their adult leaders from Troops 539 and 75 and Packs 539, 379 and 326 gathered at the 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday to pray as a faith community. Religious achievement awards were presented to respective honorees. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

Boy Scout Cole Tekverk reads the announcements prior to Mass. Scouts fill the pews as Mass begins. Eagle Scout Richard Mangogna proclaims the second reading. Father Sean Gann presents Children of God and Light of Christ medals to respective honorees. Cub Scouts prepare to participate in the presentation of the gifts. Father Sean Gann prays over the gifts. Scouts kneel in prayer.