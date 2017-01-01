The diocesan Office of Faith Formation recently presented certificates to those who completed the Basic and Advanced Religious Studies programs, those who earned a Certificate of Completion in Ministry for parish volunteers and to the first class of the DRVC School of Missionary Disciples. Bishop Nelson Perez presided at the evening prayer service at St. Agnes Cathedral, June 20th. The DRVC School of Missionary Disciples is a two-year process of personal, intellectual, spiritual and pastoral formation for adult Catholics. Here is a gallery of photos from the evening by Ed Casey. See below for a list of all awardees.

Those awarded certificates were:

Advanced Religious Studies

James O’Connor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Center Moriches

Peter Tapinis, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst

Jamie Michel, St. Aidan School, Williston Park

Basic Religious Studies

Christopher Nappi, St. Christopher, Baldwin

Sheila Douglas, St. Patrick School, Bay Shore

Aaron Broome, Our Lady Queen of Apostles School, Center Moriches

Ana Rosa-Chaves, Our Lady of Providence School, Central Islip

Jeannine Stewart, Our Lady of Providence School, Central Islip

Holly Haas, Our Lady of Mercy Regional School, Cutchogue

Nicole Salvo, Our Lady of Mercy Regional School, Cutchogue

Margaret Straub, Our Lady of Mercy Regional School, Cutchogue

Ariana Giovelli, Trinity Regional School, East Northport

Diana Librizzi, Trinity Regional School, East Northport

Ivana Lombardi, Trinity Regional School, East Northport

Catherine Renz, Trinity Regional School, East Northport

Lucy Ostermann, St. Raymond, East Rockaway

Jeanna Careccia, St. Patrick School, Huntington

Maria Ryan, Long Beach Catholic Regional School, Long Beach

Nancy Murray, St. Mary of the Isle, Long Beach

Anne Marie Donnelly, St. Mary Elementary School, Manhasset

Annemarie Correa, Holy Angels Regional School, Patchogue

Lauren Boettcher, Our Lady of Wisdom School, Port Jefferson

Helen Anne Livingston, St. Isidore School, Riverhead

Diane Panchak, St. Isidore School, Riverhead

Brittany Fasolino, St. William the Abbot School, Seaford

Robert LaSerra, St. William the Abbot School, Seaford

Kristin Spagnuolo, St. William the Abbot School, Seaford

Cristina Viteritti, St. William the Abbot School, Seaford

Matthew Noschese, St. Patrick, Smithtown

Elaine Parks, St. Patrick, Smithtown

Tara Scariza, St. Patrick, Smithtown

Joseph Scariza, St. Patrick, Smithtown

Barbara Pellerito, St. Patrick School, Smithtown

Beth Distefano, Our Lady of the Hamptons School, Southampton

Jennifer Brown, SS. Philip & James School, St. James

Mary Fitzmaurice, SS. Philip & James School, St. James

Michael Houlihan, SS. Philip & James School, St. James

Danielle Komyathy, SS. Philip & James School, St. James

Kenneth Baglino, St. Brigid, Westbury

Certificate of Completion in Ministry

Miriam Bernadette Rosa Cummo, St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre

Eugene Keenan, St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma

School of Missionary Disciples

Regina M De Jesus, St. Christopher, Baldwin

Constance McLaughlin, St. Patrick, Bay Shore

Holly A Verdile, St. Patrick, Bay Shore

Marion DiNapoli, St. John Nepomucene, Bohemia

Henry MacLellan, St. John Nepomucene, Bohemia

Kathleen Fella, St. Anne, Brentwood

Viviana C Garamy, St. Anne, Brentwood

Eliliana Martinez-Sanchez, St. Anne, Brentwood

Lissette Mendez Roman, St. Anne, Brentwood

Ana C Payano, St. Anne, Brentwood

Milagro E Peraza, St. Anne, Brentwood

Alberto Roman, St. Anne, Brentwood

Margarita M Roman, St. Anne, Brentwood

Gloria A Soler, St. Anne, Brentwood

Esperanza Soliman-Justiniano, St. Anne, Brentwood

Hector I Velez, St. Anne, Brentwood

Yolanda Velez, St. Anne, Brentwood

Luz M Gonzalez, St. Luke, Brentwood

Perla M Castaneda, St. Anne, Brentwoood

Roger M Castaneda, St. Anne, Brentwoood

Melissa Romero, Our Lady of the Assumption, Copiague

Florida Torrez, Our Lady of the Assumption, Copiague

Yesenia Torrez, Our Lady of the Assumption, Copiague

Martha C Medina, Most Holy Trinity, East Hampton

Marie Rose Baron, St. Anthony of Padua, East Northport

William Becker, St. Anthony of Padua, East Northport

Kerri E Flinn, St. Anthony of Padua, East Northport

Anne M Giorgio, St. Anthony of Padua, East Northport

Marco A Hernandez, St. Anthony of Padua, East Northport

Perilinda Pucillo, St. Anthony of Padua, East Northport

Dennis F Butler, St. Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square

Pamela Ann O’Boyle, St. Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square

Lisa Spohr, St. Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square

Thomas A Himmelberg, Our Holy Redeemer, Freeport

Santos Miguel, St. Agnes, Greenport

Miriam A Zegadlo, Holy Family, Hicksville

Robert K McGuffey, Our Lady of Mercy, Hicksville

Robert J Palasciano, Our Lady of Mercy, Hicksville

Doug Harpham, Good Shepperd, Holbrook

Ruth A Izaguirre, St. Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station

Annmarie Johnson, St. Bernard, Levittown

Angela M Garofalo, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst

Alice M White, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst

Ann M Rennard, Our Lady of Lourdes, Malverne

Catherine Abbatangelo, St. Mary, Manhasset

Daniela Cristan, St. Jude, Mastic Beach

Michael Castellano, Holy Cross, Nesconset

Patricia Daly-Matonti, Holy Cross, Nesconset

Carole Porcelli, Holy Cross, Nesconset

Jessica Ann Brown, St. Anthony, Oceanside

Pauline L Thibault, St. Dominic, Oyster Bay

Rafael Boch, St. John the Evangelist, Riverhead

Luis D Chavarria, St. John the Evangelist, Riverhead

Rosendo de Jesus Herrera, St. John the Evangelist, Riverhead

Robert M Tolan, St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre

Eugene F Keenan, St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma

Francesca Yellico, St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma

Matthew J Yellico, St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma

Lee Jeanne C Young, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Roosevelt

Giulia G Fini, SS. Philipp & James, Saint James

Elizabeth T Napoli, SS. Philips & James, Saint James

Michael A Lofaro, St. Lawrence the Martyr, Sayville

Anthony V. Bozzanca, St. Margaret of Scotland, Selden

Patrick J Ronayne, St. Edward the Confessor, Syosset

Mirlene Douge-Laurenfort, Blessed Sacrament, Valley Stream

Rebecca E Cravero, Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream

Rafael M Molina, Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream

Mariuxi E Steel, Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream

Jane M Oliva, St. John the Baptist, Wading River

Claire I Kraemer, Our Lady of Grace, West Babylon

Maria Rusello-Chetti, Our Lady of Grace, West Babylon

Concetta Whelan, Our Lady of Grace, West Babylon

Alma T Reyes, St. Brigid, Westbury

Marie R Romain, St. Brigid, Westbury

Wilfredo Vasquez, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Wyandanch