Bishop John O. Barres continued his busy schedule on Ash Wednesday, starting with a morning visit with Mass and distribution of ashes at St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School, West Islip, followed by Mass at Good Samaritan Hospital, West Islip. In the evening, the Bishop celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass at Hofstra University, Hempstead. See more in the slideshow below from photographer Ed Casey. Scroll further for more Ash Wednesday photos from around the country and the world.
Bishop Barres visiting St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School
Bishop Barres at Good Samaritan Hospital
Bishop Barres at Hofstra University
A child smiles during Ash Wednesday Mass March 1 at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston. (CNS photo/James Ramos, Texas Catholic Herald)
A traveler walks out of the Interfaith Chapel after receiving his ashes on Ash Wednesday at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston March 1. (CNS photo/James Ramos, Texas Catholic Herald)
A nun uses ash to mark crosses on the forehead of a woman during Ash Wednesday Mass March 1 in Manila, Philippines. (CNS photo/Romeo Ranoco, Reuters)
Distributing ashes was part of an Ash Wednesday prayer service that drew peace activists outside the White House in Washington March 1. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)
Pope Francis places ashes on a man's forehead during Ash Wednesday Mass at the Basilica of Santa Sabina in Rome March 1. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
Father Aktham Hijazin distributes ashes to a young woman during Ash Wednesday Mass March 1 at Annunciation Church in Beit Jala, West Bank. (CNS photo/Debbie Hill)