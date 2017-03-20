Bishop John O. Barres continued his busy schedule on Ash Wednesday, starting with a morning visit with Mass and distribution of ashes at St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School, West Islip, followed by Mass at Good Samaritan Hospital, West Islip. In the evening, the Bishop celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass at Hofstra University, Hempstead. See more in the slideshow below from photographer Ed Casey. Scroll further for more Ash Wednesday photos from around the country and the world.

