McGann-Mercy starts new year with ‘field’ Mass

The Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School community gathered on Friday, September 8th to celebrate Mass for the opening of the school year. Father Steve Maddaloni, the school chaplain, presided and was assisted by Deacon John Hogan, the school’s new principal. The Mass, which was celebrated outside on the football field, was held on the feast of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Father Maddaloni stressed that, like Mary, we are all called by God to do something special. Above, Father Maddaloni and Deacon Hogan. Below, students serve as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion.

New president at The Schools of Saint Mary

Dr. Joseph R. McCleary has been appointed new president of The Schools of Saint Mary in Manhasset. He brings over 30 years leadership experience in both the public and private school settings to St. Mary’s with positions ranging from the headmaster to president.

“My philosophy of education is rooted in the premise that young people flourish best in schools that provide a culture and climate focused on character and intellect, where each person is known and cared for as an individual, and ideally where the grace of the sacraments, opportunities for service, formation in Christian doctrine, and prayer are available to all,” said McCleary.

He spent over 20 years in Catholic schools teaching and leading and is the himself a product of a parochial elementary school and Catholic high school. He received his Ph.D. in English from The Catholic University of America. Dr. McCleary also holds an M.A. in English from Georgetown University and a B.A. in English from Towson University.

Dr. McCleary succeeds Grace M. Cavallo, who served as the inaugural president of The Schools of Saint Mary from 2010 until her retirement at the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year. An Installation Mass and Reception will be held in McCleary’s honor on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. in the Church of Saint Mary.

