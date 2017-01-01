A Field of Honor of 100 flags, honoring service members living and dead, was dedicated at a special ceremony on the lawn of St. Patrick School in Bay Shore on Wednesday, May 24. Following noon Mass, students and community members, including veterans and local lawmakers, gathered to dedicate and place the flags to honor all veterans, especially those service members from the St. Patrick community whose names were inscribed on tags on the flags for a small donation. Organized by the eighth-grade students as part of a service project, the event raised $3,000 for United Veterans Beacon House to help returning veterans. The flags will remain on display at the school through June 14, when they will be given to the sponsors.

The slideshow below shows scenes from the dedication and the Mass. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.