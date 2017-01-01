Bishop John O. Barres has appointed two new interim Episcopal Vicars for the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

Msgr. Richard G. Henning, rector of the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception and director of the Sacred Heart Institute and Father Edward Sheridan, pastor of the Parish of Saint Rosalie, Hampton Bays, were appointed interim Episcopal Vicars.

Msgr. Henning will serve as vicar for the Central Vicariate and Father Sheridan will serve as vicar for the Eastern Vicariate. They will continue with their current responsibilities. Auxiliary Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski will continue his work in the Western Vicariate and will oversee the work of the regional Vicars.

Msgr. Henning is a native of Holy Name of Mary Parish in Valley Stream. He holds a doctorate in Biblical Theology from the University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome. Since 2002, he has served on the faculty of the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception. In 2012, he was named rector of the Seminary and director of the Sacred Heart Institute for the ongoing formation of clergy for the Archdiocese of New York, the Diocese of Brooklyn and the Diocese of Rockville Centre. Msgr. Henning assists on weekends at Saint Patrick’s Church in Bay Shore and administers the summer mission church, Our Lady of the Magnificat, at Ocean Beach in Fire Island.

Father Sheridan is in his eighth year as pastor of Saint Rosalie’s Parish. He is a graduate of Cathedral College, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy and completed his theology at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington with a Master’s Degree in Theology in 2006 and a Master’s Degree in Divinity in 2007. In 2014, he was elected and appointed Dean of the Peconic Deanery with 16 parishes including the North and South Forks of Eastern Long Island. He is a Chaplain and 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and Chaplain of the Ancient Order of Hibernians at Saint Rosalie’s. He is also Chaplain for the New York State Troopers.