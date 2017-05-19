Emergency personnel outside of St. John the Evangelist Church in Center Moriches following the standoff that took place there on Friday, May 19, with a man who made threats and eventually took his own life. Gregory A. Shemitz photos. See below statement for more photos.

Statement from Bishop John Barres, Bishop, Diocese of Rockville Centre on situation at St. John the Evangelist Church, Center Moriches

Date: May 19, 2017

Today is a sad day for all of us on Long Island and in particular, the parish of Saint John the Evangelist in Center Moriches. We pray for the individual involved and his family. We also pray for healing in the days ahead for the St. John the Evangelist parish community.

We are grateful and thankful to law enforcement, emergency service personnel and all of the first responders for handling this situation with the utmost professionalism.

All Masses and services at St. John the Evangelist will be held in the school auditorium. Visit the parish website and facebook page for updates on Mass times and locations.