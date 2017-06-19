STATEMENT

DATE: June 19, 2017

RE: Anti-Christian Vandalism at four Amityville-area churches

FROM: Most Rev. John O. Barres, Bishop, Diocese of Rockville Centre

The recent news that four churches in North Amityville were spray painted with satanic symbols over the weekend is upsetting to all people on Long Island. Anti-Christian symbols spray painted on a house of worship is a hateful action that is to be condemned but sadly is another all-too-frequent example of an assault upon our faith community. We stand in solidarity with the pastors and congregations of the Prayer Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, the Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, the Amityville Full Gospel Tabernacle and the Prayer Tabernacle Church of God in Christ and we join them in praying for the individual or individuals involved.