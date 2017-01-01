On Sunday, February 5, Bishop John Barres used the annual World Day for Consecrated Life observance as an opportunity to celebrate Mass for and personally introduce himself to the vowed men and women religious of the diocese. More than 200 sisters, brothers and order priests gathered at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, for the 11 a.m. service and catered luncheon that followed. During his homily and at the reception, Bishop Barres expressed his gratitude to the women and men for their service to the Church on Long Island while also recognizing the important contributions that consecrated religious have made to society throughout the ages. The day of prayer for women and men in consecrated life was instituted by St. Pope John Paul II in 1997. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz