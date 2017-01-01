Scroll down for slideshow

On Sunday, Bishop John Barres celebrated his first Holy Week liturgy at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, presiding at the cathedral’s 11 a.m. Palm Sunday Mass.

In his homily, Bishop Barres told the congregation that Holy Week provides an opportunity to “re-center our lives” and is a reminder that “Jesus is our hope and salvation.”

Referring to the events marked by Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter, the bishop urged, “Let us open ourselves to the power of the passion, death and resurrection of Christ.”

In addition to the Mass at the cathedral on Sunday, Bishop Barres celebrated a Palm Sunday Mass in English and another in Spanish on Saturday morning at the Nassau County Correctional Center, East Meadow. Later in the day, he presided at a Palm Sunday vigil Mass at St. John of God Church, Central Islip.

Photos of the Palm Sunday Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral by Gregory A. Shemitz.