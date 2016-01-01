Following this morning’s announcement that Allentown Bishop John O. Barres has been named to succeed Bishop William Murphy as the Bishop of Rockville Centre, the bishops celebrated Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral. After Mass, the bishops appeared on Telecare TV’s Everyday Faith Live with hosts Msgr. James Vlaun and Sister Mary Alice Piil. In the afternoon, they met with members of the media, some diocesan employees and sixth, seventh and eighth graders from St. Agnes Catheral School (above). See below for photos from all events. All photos by Gregory A. Shemitz. Click here for more information about our new bishop and watch for more to come.

