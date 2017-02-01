A little more than two weeks on the job, Bishop John Barres on Friday, February 17, continued his barnstorming tour across Long Island. In the morning, the bishop celebrated Mass for and visited with administrators, faculty and students at Our Lady of the Hamptons School, Southampton. A few hours later, Bishop Barres attended a varsity boys basketball showdown between the Friars of St. Anthony’s, South Huntington, and the host Flyers of Chaminade, Mineola. He was joined at the game by an entourage of six young priests, five of whom were educated at Catholic high schools in the diocese.

As he had done two weeks earlier when he checked out the St. John the Baptist-Holy Trinity matchup, Bishop Barres addressed and blessed the players in their locker rooms before tipoff. Afterwards, he greeted fans as they entered the Activity-Athletic Center and later mingled with the crowd during an intense contest between teams fighting for first place in their CHSAA regular-season finale.

St. Anthony’s, fueled by Jon Harewood’s 36 points and Tyrone Lyons’ 20 rebounds, prevailed in overtime, 64-62. Kyle Murphy paced Chaminade with 17 points, while Bobby Connors added 16. The Friars’ triumph forced a three-way tie for the regular-season championship between St. Anthony’s, Chaminade and Holy Trinity, all of whom finished with a 10-2 record in league play.

(Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)