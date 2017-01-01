Bishop John Barres visited Chaminade High School on Friday, April 28, to meet and greet students, faculty and staff. The bishop celebrated Mass in the Athletic Center and toured the school. He also was interviewed for the Tarmac, the student newspaper. Photos by Ed Casey.

