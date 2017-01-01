Bishop John O. Barres continued his efforts to get to know the people of the Diocese of Rockville Centre by celebrating two Spanish Masses this Sunday, February 12. He joined the people of St. Anne’s parish, Brentwood, for the 9 a.m. Mass where he was welcomed by the pastor, Father Stanislaw Wadowski and more than 800 parishioners. During his homily Bishop Barres called on Latino families to remember Pope Francis’ words: “families and God can change the world, families can change the history of the world.” He told the children to “keep Christ in your mind, Christ in your heart and Christ in your hands.”

These photos are from St. Anne’s. Scroll down for photos from St. Lukes. All photos by Cesar Gonzalez

Later in the day, Bishop Barres celebrated the 12:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s, also in Brentwood, where he reminded community of their call to to live the Gospel and be missioners.

The pastor of St Luke’s, Idente Father Cristobal Martin, and Father Luis Casasus, General Superior of the Identes, welcomed the bishop to the church and expressed their gratitude for his visit. After Mass, Bishop Barres greeted people and spent an hour talking with families and blessing them. He also visited all the children and catechists in their religious education program.

These photos are from St. Luke’s