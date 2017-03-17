Nearly two months into his role as the Rockville Centre diocese’s new shepherd, Bishop John Barres continued his whirlwind tour of Long Island on Tuesday with a stop in Wyandanch, where he began the day by celebrating Mass for the parishioners of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church.

Located in one of the economically poorest sections of the diocese, the parish provides space for the Gerald Ryan Outreach Center, a not-for-profit charity that offers a variety of social services to about 1,000 people in need each month. After Mass, Bishop Barres was briefed on the center’s history and programs during a tour led by Noelle Campbell, the charity’s executive director, and Joseph Gibbons, president of the board. The center is dedicated to the memory of Auxiliary Bishop Gerald J. Ryan, a clergyman who began his priestly ministry at Miraculous Medal and was committed to serving the poor and marginalized of the diocese. A former director of Catholic Charities, Bishop Ryan died in 1985 at age 61. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)