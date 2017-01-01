On Jan. 11, Bishop William Murphy blessed the new headquarters of Diocese of Rockville Centre’s Department of Education in Hicksville. With Dr. Kathleen Walsh, superintendent of schools, staff members and invited guests in attendance, the bishop led a brief prayer service before walking through the two floors of space to sprinkle holy water in corridors, offices and conference rooms.

The building, located on the campus of Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, is a former convent of the Sisters of Mercy. Previously, the education department operated out of the diocese’s pastoral center in Rockville Centre. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

