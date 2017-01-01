Text and photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

Sunday Oct. 29 marked a day of joyful celebration for the parishioners of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Manorville as nearly 500 people gathered inside the parish’s newly renovated church for a rite of rededication, capping three years of planning and construction that resulted in an updated worship space and a larger multi-purpose community room.

Bishop John Barres was the principal celebrant and homilist at the 11 a.m. Mass. Montfort Father Jose Jacob, the current pastor who spearheaded the project, and Father John McGratty, the parish’s founding pastor, were among the concelebrating priests.

Story continues below slideshow.

Sign on Wading River Road welcoming Bishop John Barres. Bishop Barres prays near the baptismal font at the beginning of Mass. Bishop Barres receives renovation blueprints from contractor Rob Banai, center, and architect Nick Vero. Bishop Barres blesses the congregation with holy water. Lector Tom Michel proclaims the first reading. Bishop Barres delivers his homily. Statues of the parish patrons are displayed in an alcove. Worshipers pray in the St. Paul wing, the building's multipurpose space. Bishop Barres uses chrism to anoint the walls of the church. Ann Carlson, left, and Corinne Gilmartin dress the altar. John McNally directs the choir. Bishop Barres accepts the gifts. Bishop Barres is flanked by Father Jacob and Father Edward Sheridan as he prays over the gifts. Father Jacob distributes Communion. Bishop Barres imparts the final blessing. Bishop Barres watches as a boy places a flower in a vase in front of a statue of Mary. Mary Rodriguez, a religious education teacher, speaks with Bishop Barres after Mass. Members of the parish youth group served as waiters and waitresses during a post-Mass reception.

About 3,000 square feet of ground-level space was added to a wing of the L-shaped structure, which many years ago was first used as a chicken coop before being converted into a church for St. James Parish in Seaford following its founding in 1951. The building was lifted from its foundation in 1993 and transferred by trailer to Manorville, where SS. Peter and Paul was beginning its transition from mission to parish status, which it attained in 1996.

The new addition (the St. Paul wing) provides space for the parish outreach office and its food pantry, which was previously located in the basement of the rectory. The expanded common area can be set up for religious education classes and parish meetings, and was also designed to serve as an overflow space to accommodate larger assemblies during special services and major holy days.

The main worship area, which includes a family room in the St. Peter wing to the left of the sanctuary, can seat up to 350 worshipers. St. Anthony Church in Rocky Point, a parish that is undergoing its own renovation, supplied the oak pews. A team of SS. Peter and Paul parishioners refurbished the pews prior to their installation.

The project also included the construction of a 2,500-square-foot basement below the addition, which will be used for storage.

More than 150 volunteers participated in various phases of the renovation, donating their time and skills to give the 650-family parish a brand-new look.

