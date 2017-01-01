 

Uniformed and non-uniformed members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Holy Name Society gathered for their annual Mass April 2 at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Bishop John Barres was the principal celebrant and homilist at the liturgy, which coincided with the cathedral’s regularly scheduled 8 a.m. Sunday service. A breakfast was hosted for society members and their families at the Knights of Columbus hall in Oceanside following the Mass. Patti Ann McDonald and New York City Police Officer Conor McDonald, wife and son of  late NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, were the guest speakers at the breakfast. Police officer Peter Meehan, a former president of the Holy Name Society, was honored posthumously by the membership during the event.  Photos and video by Gregory A. Shemitz

 

 

 

