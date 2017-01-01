Uniformed and non-uniformed members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Holy Name Society gathered for their annual Mass April 2 at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Bishop John Barres was the principal celebrant and homilist at the liturgy, which coincided with the cathedral’s regularly scheduled 8 a.m. Sunday service. A breakfast was hosted for society members and their families at the Knights of Columbus hall in Oceanside following the Mass. Patti Ann McDonald and New York City Police Officer Conor McDonald, wife and son of late NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, were the guest speakers at the breakfast. Police officer Peter Meehan, a former president of the Holy Name Society, was honored posthumously by the membership during the event. Photos and video by Gregory A. Shemitz

Members of the honor guard stand at attention outside the cathedral before Mass. Bishop Barres greets members of the Emerald Society's Pipes & Drums band. Retired Police Officer Ron Marciano proclaims the second reading. Deacon Jay Valdes, a retired police officer, elevates the Book of the Gospels. Bishop Barres delivers his homily. Department brass pray during the Mass. The family of Deputy Chief John Berry presents the gifts to Bishop Barres. Bishop Barres prays over the gifts. Father Joseph D'Angelo, senior chaplain, reads the eucharistic prayer. Acting Chief of Detectives Stephen Palmer, left, and acting Chief of Department Kevin Smith kneel in prayer. Deputy Inspector John Johnsen distributes Communion. Deputy Chief of Detectives Neil Delargy, president of the Holy Name Society, reads the names of those members who died in the past year. From left, Fathers D'Angelo, Anthony Cardone, a former New York City Police Officer and federal law enforcement agent, and Father Gerard Gordon, chaplain, listen as the names of the deceased are read. Sgt. Timothy Cestaro salutes during the playing of taps. Bishop Barres greets people after Mass. Bishop Barres poses for a group shot after Mass. Bishop Barres greets police officer Paul Spedaleri, his wife, Nicole, and their one-year-old daughter, Antoinette.