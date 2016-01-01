It is an annual Advent tradition for Bishop William Murphy and the diocese’s auxiliary bishops to make pastoral visits to Long Island prisons to celebrate a Mass in observance of Christmas, administer the sacrament of reconciliation, and meet with inmates and staff. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski visited the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead to celebrate Mass for the women’s population of that jail. Forty-two inmates participated in the service. Here is a gallery of images from the day. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

 

