It is an annual Advent tradition for Bishop William Murphy and the diocese’s auxiliary bishops to make pastoral visits to Long Island prisons to celebrate a Mass in observance of Christmas, administer the sacrament of reconciliation, and meet with inmates and staff. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski visited the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead to celebrate Mass for the women’s population of that jail. Forty-two inmates participated in the service. Here is a gallery of images from the day. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

A sign detailing the tenets of Christian service is seen in the chaplain's office. Bishop Zglejszewski prays at the beginning of Mass. Deacon Jose Valdez proclaims the Gospel. Bishop Zglejszewski delivers his homily. Bishop Zglejszewski holds a figurine of a shepherd while delivering his homily. Music minister Carol Callan sings and plays the guitar. Bishop Zglejszewski and Deacon Jose Valdez elevate the Eucharist. Bishop Zglejszewski distributes Communion as corrections officer Steven Potter looks on. Bishop Zglejszewski blesses the women at the end of Mass. Bishop Zglejszewski and a penitent bow their heads as the bishop administers the sacrament of reconciliation. Bishop Zglejszewski speaks to a woman while administering the sacrament of reconciliation. Bishop Zglejszewski gives absolution while administering the sacrament of reconciliation. Sister Michelle Bremer, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, distributes prayer cards after Mass. Sister Michelle Bremer, Bishop Andrzej J. Zglejszewski, Deacon Jose Valdez and Deacon James McLaughlin, director of prison ministry.