Auxiliary bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated religious and lay faithful of the diocese joined Bishop John Barres on Thursday, April 13 for the celebration of the Chrism Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre.
During the service, Bishop Barres blessed the Oil of the Catechumens and Oil of the Sick and consecrated the Chrism. The holy oils, which were distributed to parish representatives after the Mass, will be used in the coming year in the celebration of the sacraments throughout the diocese.
The Chrism Mass, which traditionally coincides with Holy Thursday, also recalls the instituion of the priesthood at the Last Supper. In celebration of the commemoration, bishops and priests renew the promises they made on their ordination day during the liturgy.
Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz
Decanters containing the oils are seen in the sanctuary before the Mass.
Stephen Rooney smiles as he and fellow seminarians arrive for the liturgy.
Bishop John Barres greets priests as they process into the cathedral.
Retired Auxiliary Bishops John Dunne, left, and Emil Wcela enter the sanctuary.
Clergy fill the sanctuary and the surrounding pews.
Ursuline Sister Joanne Callahan, diocesan secretary of education, reads the second reading.
Deacon John Wachowicz proclaims the Gospel.
Bishop Barres delivers his homily.
Priests renew their priestly vows.
From right, Deacons Thomas Rich, Michael Plona and Arthur Candido present the oils to Bishop Barres.
Bishop Barres pours balsam into the chrism oil.
Bishop Barres breathes into the chrism oil, a gesture symbolizing the infusion of the Holy Spirit.
Bishop Barres prays over the oils.
Deacon Philip Mills leads the procession of the presentation of gifts.
Bishop Barres and Deacon Lawrence Faulkenberry elevate the Eucharist.
A priest holds a host in his hands.
Bishop Barres imparts the final blessing.
Matt Browne and fellow seminarians process from the cathedral.
Msgr. Thomas Coogan, center, smiles as he and fellow priests exit the cathedral.
Bishop Barres greets seminarians following the Mass.