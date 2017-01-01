Auxiliary bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated religious and lay faithful of the diocese joined Bishop John Barres on Thursday, April 13 for the celebration of the Chrism Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre.

During the service, Bishop Barres blessed the Oil of the Catechumens and Oil of the Sick and consecrated the Chrism. The holy oils, which were distributed to parish representatives after the Mass, will be used in the coming year in the celebration of the sacraments throughout the diocese.

The Chrism Mass, which traditionally coincides with Holy Thursday, also recalls the instituion of the priesthood at the Last Supper. In celebration of the commemoration, bishops and priests renew the promises they made on their ordination day during the liturgy.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz