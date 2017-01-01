More than 200 catechumens participating in the RCIA process across Long Island continued their journey toward complete membership in the Catholic church at the Rite of Election on Sunday, March 5. Bishop John Barres presided over two Rite of Election services, one at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, in the afternoon and another in the early evening at St. Anne Church, Brentwood. According to diocesan officials, 108 catechumens attended the rite at St. Agnes, while 127 participated at St. Anne. The Rite of Election, celebrated annually in cathedrals and churches around the world on the first Sunday of Lent, formally acknowledges the readiness of catechumens preparing to receive the sacraments of initiation — baptism, confirmation and the Eucharist — at the Easter Vigil. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

Bishop Barres greets people before the service. Sister of Mercy Sheila Browne, director of the RCIA program at St. Edward Confessor Church, Syosset, looks on as Bishop Barres blesses a couple before the service. Catechumens and their godparents from St. William the Abbot Church, Seaford, participate in the rite. Deacon Andy Ciccaroni, confirmation coordinator at St. Agnes Cathedral Parish, proclaims the Gospel. Bishop Barres delivers his homily. Catechumens are presented to Bishop Barres. Catechumen Jamie Broderick of Maria Regina Church, Seaford, holds her nine-month-old daughter, Anastasia. Catechumens and their godparents enter the cathedral sanctuary. A catechumen signs the Book of the Elect. Catechumens and their godparents stand in the sanctuary as Bishop Barres reads a prayer. Catechumens and their godparents listen as Bishop Barres prays. Bishop Barres leads the congregation in applause for the catechumens. Catechumens and their godparents exit the sanctuary. Members of the Diocesan Choir sing during the service. Bishop Barres prays at the conclusion of the rite. Bishop Barres waves as he processes from the cathedral. Bishop Barres chats with participants after the service. Bishop Barres poses for a photo with catechumen Dominick Irizarry, 13, of St. Rose of Lima Church, Massapequa, and his mother Lissette.