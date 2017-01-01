More than 200 catechumens  participating in the RCIA process across Long Island continued their journey toward complete membership in the Catholic church at the Rite of Election on Sunday, March 5. Bishop John Barres presided over two Rite of Election services, one at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, in the afternoon and another in the early evening at St. Anne Church, Brentwood. According to diocesan officials, 108 catechumens attended the rite at St. Agnes, while 127 participated at St. Anne. The Rite of Election, celebrated annually in cathedrals and churches around the world on the first Sunday of Lent, formally acknowledges the readiness of catechumens preparing to receive the sacraments of initiation — baptism, confirmation and the Eucharist — at the Easter Vigil. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

 

