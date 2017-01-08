Calendar 2016

To have an event posted on the calendar, send information via e-mail to miapalucci@drvc.org. Please include all pertinent information (date, event description, address, contact information) in the body of the e-mail. Do not attach fliers or other PDFs

****Scroll down for Ongoing Events, Pilgrimages and Reunion Listings******

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Epiphany Concert, Brentwood

Presented by The Diocesan Choir of Rockville Centre, Michael Wustrow, director. Traditional carol arrangements by David Willcocks, choral music by Palestrina, Handel, Mendelssohn, and Rutter. Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood. January 8 at 4 p.m.Free will offering. Reception following the concert. All are welcome!

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Blue Mass, Massapequa

All police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel are cordially invited to attend our Blue Mass, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2 Bayview Avenue, Massapequa, 516.798.4992. Those who wish to attend in uniform are invited to participate in the opening procession. (Please come 10 minutes early if you plan to do so). A blessing of all emergency vehicles and a

reception with light refreshments will be held in the auditorium following the Mass. www.stroseoflimaparish.org

Sunday, January 22 Pro-Life Event, East Meadow Roe v. Wade Anniversary Memorial Face the Truth Pro-Life Event, Jan 22, 2017; 1:30-3 p.m.; on the sidewalk in front of Nassau University Medical Center (2201 Hempstead Tpke., E Meadow). Signs provided. This peaceful public witness is sponsored by LI Coalition for Life: 631-243-1435, info@prolifeLI.org. Monday, January 23 Long Island Coalition for Life, Ronkonkoma Julie Woodley, founder & director of Restoring the Heart Ministries, will be the guest speaker at the January 23rd meeting of the Long Island Coalition for Life. Julie will speak about helping post-abortive women. She is a speaker, author and certified trauma counselor. The LICL meeting starts 7:45PM at the St. Regis Council K of C hall, Rosevale Ave. & Pond Rd., Ronkonkoma. All are welcome. Further info: 631-243-1435; info@prolifeLI.org. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 Trip to the Sands Casino, Bethlehem, PA Hosted by St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Hicksville. When: Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cost: $42 per person, which includes the driver’s tip. Give back: $30 slot play and $5 food voucher. Time: Please arrive at 8:30 am. Return approx. 8:30 pm. Reservations: call Barbara at (516) 935-5576, or Karen at (516) 937-5527. Parking information given with your reservation. **The first to pay is the first on the bus, etc. ** Friday February 17 Golden Gloves Boxing, Mineola Knights of Columbus, 186 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, Friday, February 17, 2017. Tickets $30 each. No tickets will be sold at the door. Doors 0pen 6 p.m, first bout 7:30 p.m. Call or Email Mike 516-639-8606 mmurtha@newyork811inc.com February 24 – 26 Beginning Experience

Have you lost a spouse through death, divorce or separation and are ready to move on? We can help. We invite you to take part in the Beginning Experience. A grace filled weekend offering a sense of peace and renewed hope for the future. The next weekend will be held at the Montfort Spiritual Center in Bayshore on February 24, 25, 26. For details, call Mary 516-413-6209 or John 516-822-0635 or Jim 718-474-3779.

PILGRIMAGES

Mike Milano from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Patchogue is group leader for a Lenten Catholic Pilgrimage to the Holy Land, March 21 – 31, 2017. Cost with air included from JFK is $3599.00 and features Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner daily, all sightseeing and entrance fees, daily Mass at the Holy Sites. Visit Galilee, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth the Dead Sea and more. For a flyer or more information please call Cathie or Mike Milano at 631-569-2620.

REUNIONS

Saturday, November 5

50th Anniversary Celebration of Maria Regina High School, Uniondale

Please join us Saturday, November 5, 2016 for Mass and a cocktail party celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the opening of Maria Regina High School (1970-1984). Mass will begin at 4:00 PM, followed by a cocktail party from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Mass will be concelebrated by Msgr. James Lisante ’70. Admission is free, but registration is requested for preparations to be made. Register online at www.kellenberg.org/mariaregina For more information, please contact Mrs. Denise Miles at (516) 292-0200 ext. 245 or email MrsMiles@Kellenberg.org.

Queen of the Rosary Academy, Amityville

Class of 1974 high school reunion/birthday bash. 1972-1977 welcome to come party..brunch and open bar 65$ RVC for more info call 516 867-7436 and leave a message.

St. John of God and Our Lady of Providence Regional School Graduates

Our Lady of Providence Regional School (formally St. John of God School) is reaching out to all SJOG and OLPOP graduates, to become a member of the SJOG / OLOP Alumni Association. As a member you will receive Alumni Newsletters that will take you “down memory lane,” update you on activities in the school and announce dates for alumni events and reunions. Please send your information (name, address, e mail, phone #, year graduated) to sjogno1@aol.com /631 234 6535 ext 135.

Catherine McAuley Alumnae Association

The McAuley Spirit lives on in us!

Take this opportunity to re-connect with friends, celebrate milestone birthdays, and feel like you’re 18 again!

Send an Email to mdempseymcauley@gmail.com if you are interested in being a member of the Alumnae Association.

St. James School, Seaford, class of 1976

We are looking for all classmates of Graduation Class of 1976 as we are planning a reunion and can not have it without you. If you know of any classmate of 1976 please forward this to them. Contact: Jill Marie Delano, 516-448-4462, jill.delano@aol.com

Daughters of Wisdom seeking to reconnect

Do you remember the Daughters of Wisdom, who served so faithfully in this area for many years in various ways? The Sisters would like to reconnect with their former students, patients and friends and they invite you to send in your contact information. You will receive their mailings and their newsletter, Wellsprings, and keep up to date on the current activities and ministries of the Sisters. To be added to our mailing lists, please send your contact information via e-mail to rmullane@daughtersofwisdom.org or by calling us at 631-277-2660, ext. 17, or by mail at Daughters of Wisdom, 385 Ocean Avenue, Islip, NY 11751, attention: Rosalie Mullane. You are also invited to view our website at www.daughtersofwisdom.org. We look forward to hearing from you!

Were you educated by the School Sisters of Notre Dame?

The School Sisters of Notre Dame are seeking former students for the New York Area Reunion Fundraiser set for Sunday, September 25, 2016 at the Milleridge Cottage, Jericho. 12 Noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets will be available to purchase online in July: $85 per person. Please consider attending, becoming an event sponsor, sponsoring a sister to attend and/or purchasing program advertisement. For more information contact: Joy Nazzaro at jnazzaro@amssnd.org. 203.761.9732.

Starts Wednesday, September 7

Bereavement Support Group, East Islip

St. Mary’s Parish in East Islip is offering a free 8-week support group for adults who are struggling to cope with the death of a loved one. Registration is required for this group, which begins on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 through October 26, 2016 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For information and/or registration, please call the rectory @ (631) 581-4266, x-100. Please note the groups are open to people of all faith denominations. In order to participate in this group, the death must have occurred prior to June 7, 2016.

ONGOING EVENTS



“Life Goes On” Cancer Support Group

Meets every Wednesday

11:00 am – 12:30 pm

St. Agatha Conference Room, 2nd Floor Annex

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

For more information, or to register please call (631) 376-4444

Prostate Cancer Support Group

Meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

St. Agatha Conference Room, 2nd Floor Annex

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

For more information, or to register please call (631) 376-4444

Breast Cancer Support Group

Meets the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

St. Agatha Conference Room, 2nd Floor Annex

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

For more information, or to register please call (631) 376-4444

“Look Good Feel Better” Support Group

Meets the 4th Monday of every month

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

St. Agatha Conference Room, 2nd Floor Annex

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

For more information, or to register please call (631) 376-4444

11th Step Meeting, Sayville

Mass at 7:00 pm followed by an 11th Step Meeting on the first Sunday of every month. Refreshments are served.

St. Lawrence the Martyr 212 West Main St., Sayville, Father Kevin Gruber: 631 589-0042

Padre Pio Prayer Group

On every First Friday of the month, Holy Name of Jesus Church (690 Woodbury Road, Woodbury) hosts a Padre Pio Prayer Group gathering. There is a 7 pm Holy Hour with Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and confessions, and an 8 pm Mass followed by Veneration of the Glove of St. Padre Pio and then a social gathering with refreshments.

If you have any questions, please contact Lisa or Michael at 516-364-7119.

Blood pressure screenings

Good Samaritan Nursing Home offers free blood pressure screenings at the Sayville Library, 88 Greene St., Sayville, on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 – 3 p.m. For more information, call Good Samaritan Nursing Home at 631-224-2400.

Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center offers free blood pressure screenings at the West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, West Islip, on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 – 3 p.m. For more information, call Our Lady of Consolation’s Community Relations Office at 631-465-6433.



1st and 3rd Monday – – Stepping Out Widows and Widowers Club

Stepping Out is a social group of men and women who have experienced the loss of a beloved spouse and feel it is time to enjoy the friendship of other widows and widowers. We meet on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month, 2 to 4 p.m, September through June in the Delaney (St. James) Parish Center Hall. At the meetings we have various programs, speakers, dinners, parties or play cards and games and always end our meetings with coffee, tea and cake. New members are always welcome and may attend two meetings before becoming members. Any questions please call Ruth Miller at 516-735-8048 or St. James Parish Center, 516-731-3710.

Family/Caregiver Support Group Meetings, West Islip

Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center is offering Family/Caregiver Support Group Meetings. Caregivers are often so busy caring for others that they tend to neglect their own emotional, physical and spiritual health. These meetings are open to the community and are being held the second Tuesday of each month 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm in the Board Room of the Care Center in West Islip. Led by social workers from Good Shepherd Hospice and Our Lady of Consolation, each meeting will offer information regarding how to deal with stress/emotions, coping mechanisms, adjusting to new roles, caring for yourself, end-of-life issues, community resources, and all-around support. Free of charge, the group is open to all community members. Registration is recommended. For further information please call 631-587-1600 x8337.

Good Shepherd Hospice’s Ongoing General Bereavement Support Group – Rockville Centre

Where: Mercy Medical Center

1000 North Village Ave Rockville Center

When: Every Wednesday Evening / 6:30PM-8:00PM

No registration required. Please call (516) 465-6262 with any questions.

Breastfeeding Café, Babylon

Every Thursday, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

661 Deer Park Avenue, Babylon

For more information, please call (631) 376-4444

RELIGION AND ROCK

Tune into “Religion and Rock” with Msgr. Jim Vlaun on Sundays from 7- 8 a.m. on WBAB 102.3 FM or 95.3 FM on Long Island’s East End. Listen on Saturdays at 11 p.m. on Sirius Radio, Channel 159, the Catholic Channel and at 11 p.m. on XM Satellite, Channel 117. To listen online or receive more information regarding Religion and Rock go towww.ReligionandRock.com or at “Religion & Rock” on ITUNES.