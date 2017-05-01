On Friday, May 12—two days before Mother’s Day—students, faculty and staff of Holy Family Regional School, Commack, honored the Blessed Mother at a special afternoon Mass. More than 200 students, from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, attended the liturgy at Christ the King Church, which is located next to the school campus. Father Thomas Tassone of nearby St. Joseph Parish, Kings Park, celebrated the Mass. The annual event is traditionally hosted by the school’s eighth-grade class, whose students have the privilege of wearing dress clothes and participating in the crowning ceremony at the conclusion of Mass. Eighth-grade homeroom teachers Regina Gibbons and Ellen Daly supervised the planning of this year’s service. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

Students and teachers walk from the school building to church before Mass. First-graders Luca Andriano, left, and Grayson Eble read their class's prayer intentions for May. Eighth-grader Brian Maloney holds a carnation as he processes with his classmates into church. Seventh-graders Peter Whitcomb, left, Sean McWilliams, and Tiernan Emprimo process at the beginning of Mass. Julia Hain, center, sings in the chorus with fellow seventh-graders. Eighth-grader Bianca Jean proclaims the first reading. Eighth-graders Justina Greenblatt, left, Ashley Farrelly and Yolanda Penfield, with music teacher John Strange, lead the singing of the responsorial psalm. Father Thomas Tassone delivers his homily. Eighth-graders Gianna Basta and Ryan Boyle present the gifts. Father Tassone elevates the chalice. Eighth-grader Kate Hernandez exchanges the sign of peace with a classmate. Third-graders Caitlyn Gilmartin and Santino Bruni prepare to receive Communion. Eighth-grader Marissa Patrizio places a floral crown on a statue of Mary as classmate Sari Avila looks on. Eighth-graders Jaylen Seymour, left, and Nitin Devasahayam place carnations in vases next to a statue of Mary.