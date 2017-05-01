On Friday, May 12—two days before Mother’s Day—students, faculty and staff of Holy Family Regional School, Commack, honored the Blessed Mother at a special afternoon Mass. More than 200 students, from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, attended the liturgy at Christ the King Church, which is located next to the school campus. Father Thomas Tassone of nearby St. Joseph Parish, Kings Park, celebrated the Mass. The annual event is traditionally hosted by the school’s eighth-grade class, whose students have the privilege of wearing dress clothes and participating in the crowning ceremony at the conclusion of Mass. Eighth-grade homeroom teachers Regina Gibbons and Ellen Daly supervised the planning of this year’s service. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

 

 

facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail