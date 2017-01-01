Bishop John Barres celebrated mass at St. Agnes Cathedral on September 9 for attendees of Lifeteen’s Empower Long Island event, a training program for youth ministers.

Bishop Barres talked about what should be in youth ministers’ toolboxes and recommended and showed the Catechism of the Catholic Church and the Compendium of the Catechism as essential tools. ”You cannot separate catechism and catechetical work from youth ministry,” he said.

The bishop addressed 85 youth ministers from Nassau and Suffolk county parishes as well as from dioceses including Brooklyn, Scranton, Ogdensberg and more.

Photos by Ed Casey.