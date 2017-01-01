Students at Bishop McGann- Mercy Diocesan High School celebrate their graduation with a cap toss.
Holy Trinity Diocesan High School celebrated its commencement at Hofstra University on Saturday, June 3rd. Holy Trinity’s Class of 2017 boasts a 100% college acceptance rate while being offered over $37 million in college scholarships. Class president Katelyn Schnoor, who will study philosophy at Catholic University of America next Fall, gave the welcome address and paid tribute to Giovanni Cipriano, a beloved classmate who passed away during his freshman year at Holy Trinity. Emily Khozouri was the valedictorian and Lauren Sciano was salutatorian. See below a list of schools the class of 2017 will be attending next year.
St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School celebrated its Graduation Mass on Friday evening, June 2nd. The next afternoon, commencement was held at the Tilles Center. Sachin Devasahayam was the valedictorian and Dominick Rich was salutatorian. Outgoing principal Nan Doherty “joined” the graduating class as she said farewell to the school where she has served for 22 years, the last six as principal. Members of the school community made a “thank you” video which can be viewed here. Scroll down for a list of schools the class of 2017 will be attending next year.
On Thursday, June 8th, Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School celebrated a commencement Mass and Cap Ceremony, with Bishop Nelson Perez presiding. After the Mass, the soon-to-be graduates left to change into their gowns, while their parents exited outside where they received a rose in appreciation of their efforts to get the McGann-Mercy students to this day. Then came the commencement ceremony where Bishop John Barres delivered the invocation and benediction, challenging the Class of 2017 to remain close to their faith and continue to participate in the Catholic Church as they move on to college, the work force, or the military. Angelika Osiniak was valedictorian and Madison O’Connor was salutatorian.
2017 graduates of Holy Trinity Diocesan High School have been accepted at the following schools:
Adelphi University
Alabama A&M University
Alabama State University
Albright College
Allegheny College
Alvernia University
American International College
American University
Arcadia University
Arizona State University
Assumption College
Auburn University
Baruch College of the CUNY
Bethune-Cookman University
Binghamton University
Boston College (School of Nursing)
Boston Conservatory at Berklee
University of Bridgeport
Brooklyn College of the CUNY
Bryant University
Butler University
University of California, Davis
University of California, Irvine
University of California, San Diego
University of California, Santa Barbara
The Catholic University of America
Cazenovia College
University of Central Florida
College of Charleston
Christopher Newport University
The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina
City College of New York CUNY
Clark Atlanta University
Clark University
Clemson University
Coastal Carolina University
University of Colorado at Boulder
Colorado State University
Columbia College Chicago
University of Connecticut
Coppin State University
CUNY-Macaulay Honors College
University of Dayton
University of Dayton (University Honors Program)
Delaware State University
University of Delaware
University of Delaware (Honors Program)
Drexel University
Duquesne University
East Carolina University
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
Elon University
Emerson College
Emmanuel College
Emory University
Fairfield University
Fairleigh Dickinson University – Metropolitan Campus
Farmingdale State College
Fashion Institute of Technology
Five Towns College
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Memorial University
Florida State University
Florida State University (School of Visual Arts & Dance)
Fordham University
Geneva College
George Mason University
The George Washington University
Gordon College
Hampton University
University of Hartford
University of Hartford (College of Arts & Sciences)
Hartwick College
High Point University
Hilbert College
Hofstra University
Houghton College
Howard University
Hudson Valley Community College
Hunter College of the CUNY
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (College of Engineering)
Indiana University at Bloomington
Indiana University at Bloomington (Kelley School of Business)
Iona College
The University of Iowa
Ithaca College
Ithaca College (School of Communications)
Jacksonville State University
James Madison University
John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the CUNY
Johnson & Wales University (Charlotte)
Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Johnson State College
La Salle University
Le Moyne College
Lehigh University
Lehman College of the CUNY
Lipscomb University
Long Island University, Post
Loyola University Maryland
Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts
Maine College of Art
Manhattan College
Manhattanville College
Marist College
Marquette University
Maryland Institute College of Art
University of Maryland, College Park
Marymount California University
Marymount Manhattan College
Marywood University
Massachusetts College of Art and Design
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Massachusetts, Amherst (Isenberg School of Management)
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
Medaille College
Mercer University
Mercy College
Merrimack College
Messiah College
Miami University, Oxford (Business)
University of Miami
Michigan State University
Mississippi Valley State University
Molloy College
Monmouth University
Montserrat College of Art
Morehouse College
Mount Saint Mary College
Mount St. Mary’s University
College of Mount Saint Vincent
Muhlenberg College
Nassau Community College
New England College
University of New England
University of New Hampshire at Durham
University of New Haven
College of New Rochelle
New York Institute of Technology
New York University
Niagara University
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
North Greenville University
Northeastern University
Ohio University
Pace University, New York City
Palm Beach Atlantic University
Pennsylvania College of Art & Design
Pennsylvania State University
Pepperdine University
University of Pittsburgh
Plymouth State University
Point Park University
Pratt Institute
Providence College
Purchase College State University of New York
Purdue University
Queens College of the CUNY
Queensborough Community College of the CUNY
Quinnipiac University
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
University of Rhode Island
Rider University
Ringling College of Art and Design
Rochester Institute of Technology
University of Rochester
Roger Williams University
Rosemont College
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Sacred Heart University
Sage College of Albany
Saint Louis University
Saint Michael’s College
Saint Peter’s University
The College of Saint Rose
Salisbury University
Savannah College of Art and Design
School of Visual Arts
The University of Scranton
Seton Hall University
Siena College
Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education of the CUNY, The
University of South Carolina
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Connecticut State University
Spelman College
Springfield College
St. Bonaventure University
St. John’s University – Queens Campus
St. Joseph’s College – Brooklyn Campus
St. Joseph’s College – Long Island Campus
St. Lawrence University
St. Thomas University
State University of New York – Plattsburgh
State University of New York at Albany
State University of New York at New Paltz
Stevens Institute of Technology
Stevenson University
Stillman College
Stonehill College
Stony Brook University
Stony Brook University (Honors College)
Suffolk University
SUNY Buffalo State College
SUNY College at Brockport
SUNY College at Cobleskill
SUNY College at Cortland
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
SUNY College at Geneseo
SUNY Morrisville State College
SUNY College at Old Westbury
SUNY College at Oneonta
SUNY Delhi
SUNY Fredonia
SUNY Maritime College
SUNY Oswego
Susquehanna University
Syracuse University
Syracuse University (School of Public Communications)
Talladega College
The University of Tampa
Tarrant County College District
Temple University
The University of Texas, Austin (College of Engineering)
The New School – All Divisions
The Ohio State University
Towson University
Tulane University
University at Buffalo The State University of New York
University at Buffalo The State University of New York (Management)
The University of the Arts
Utica College
Vanderbilt University
Villanova University
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Commonwealth University (School of the Arts)
Virginia Tech
Virginia Wesleyan College
Wagner College
Washington College
University of Washington
Wentworth Institute of Technology
West Virginia University
Western New England University
Wheaton College MA
Wilkes University
Williams College
Xavier University
York College of the CUNY
2017 graduates of Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School have been accepted at the following schools:
Adelphi University
Alfred State
American University
Bentley University
Binghampton University
Becker College
Boston College
Bucknell University
California College of the Arts
Castleton University
The Catholic University of America
Catholic University
Champlain College
Chestnut Hill College
CUNY Brooklyn College
CW Post
Drexel University
Duquesne University
Fairleigh Dickinson
Fairfield University
Fashion Institute of Technology
Farmingdale State College
Five Towns College
Florida Gulf Coast University
Florida State University
Fordham University
Franciscan University of Steubenville
Geneseo
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Hartwick College
Hawaii Pacific University
High Point University
Hofstra University
Hudson Valley Community College
Ithaca College
James Madison University
Johnson and Wales University
John Jay College for Criminal Justice
Keiser University
Lincoln Tech
LIU Brooklyn
LIU Post
Long Island University
Le Moyne College
Lynchburg College
Manhattan College
Marist College
Marywood University
Mercy College
Mercyhurst University
Miami University
Middlebury
Mt. Holyhoke College
Mt. St. Vincent
Molloy College
Moravian College
Morrisville State College
Northeastern
NYU
Pace University
Palm Beach State College
Pennsylvania College of Technology
Penn State
Point Park University
Potomac State College
Providence College
Purdue University
Quinnipiac University
Roger Williams University
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Sacred Heart
Salve Regina University
Sarah Lawrence College
Skidmore
St. John Fisher College
St. John’s University- Queens Campus
St. Joseph’s College- Patchogue and Queens Campuses
St. Joseph’s University
St. Leo University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Stonehill College
Stonybrook University
Suffolk County Community College- Honors, Riverhead and Ammerman Campuses
SUNY Albany
SUNY Buffalo
SUNY Canton
SUNY Cobleskill
SUNY Delhi
SUNY New Paltz
SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Oswego
SUNY Plattsburgh
SUNY Purchase
Syracuse University
Trinity College
Union College
University of Albany
University of Buffalo
University of California
University of Connecticut
University of Dayton
University of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Iowa
University of Massachusetts- Amherst
University of Maryland BC
University of Melbourne
University of New Haven
University of Rhode Island
University of South Carolina
University of Tampa
University of Toledo
University of Vermont
Villanova University
Wells College
West Virginia University
Williams College
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Xavier University
York College
2017 graduates of St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School have been accepted at the following schools:
Adelphi University
Alvernia University
American University
Arcadia University
Arizona State University
Assumption College
Auburn University
Baylor University
Becker College
Belmont University
Bentley University
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Boston College
Boston University
Brandeis University
Bryant University
Butler University
Cabrini University
California State University, Long Beach
California State University, Los Angeles
Canisius College
Case Western Reserve University
Catholic University of America
Cedar Crest College
Centenary University
Christopher Newport University
Clemson University
College of Charleston
College of Mount Saint Vincent
College of New Jersey
College of St. Rose
Columbia University
Connecticut College
Cornell University
CUNY – City College of New York
CUNY – Hunter College
CUNY – John Jay
CUNY – Macaulay Honors College
Curry College
Delaware Valley University
Denison University
DeSales University
Dominican College
Drew University
Drexel University
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
Eastern University
Eckerd College
Elon University
Emmanuel College
Endicott College
Fairfield University
Fairleigh Dickinson University – Florham
Fashion Institute of Technology
Five Towns College
Flagler College
Florida Institute of Technology
Fordham University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Gettysburg College
Grand Canyon University
Hampton University
Hartwick College
High Point University
Hofstra University
Holy Names University
Immaculata University
Indiana University, Bloomington
Iona College
Ithaca College
James Madison University
Johns Hopkins University
Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Keene State College
King’s College
La Salle University
Lake Erie College
Le Moyne College
Lebanon Valley College
Lehigh University
LIM College (Laboratory Institute of Merchandising)
Long Island University, Brooklyn
Long Island University, Post
Loyola Marymount University
Loyola University Maryland
Lynchburg College
Manhattan College
Manhattanville College
Marian University
Marist College
Marquette University
Marymount Manhattan College
Marymount University
Marywood University
McDaniel College
Medaille College
Mercy College
Miami University
Michigan State University
Millersville University of Pennsylvania
Misericordia University
Mitchell College
Molloy College
Monmouth University
Mount Saint Mary College
Mount St. Mary’s University
Muhlenberg College
Nazareth College
New England College
New York Institute of Technology
Manhattan Campus
New York University
New School
Northeastern University
Notre Dame Of Maryland University
Oberlin College of Arts and Sciences
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Pace University, New York City
Pace University, Westchester Campus
Paul Smith’s College
Pennsylvania State University
Philadelphia University
Pratt Institute
Providence College
Queens University of Charlotte
Quinnipiac University
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rider University
Ringling College of Art and Design
Roanoke College
Rochester Institute of Technology
Roger Williams University
Rowan University
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Sacred Heart University
Saint Joseph’s University
Saint Leo University
Salisbury University
Salve Regina University
San Diego State University
Santa Clara University
Sarah Lawrence College
Savannah College of Art of Design
Seton Hall University
Siena College
Simon Fraser University
Simmons College
Southern Connecticut State University
Southern New Hampshire University
St. John Fisher College
St. John’s University – Queens Campus
St. Joseph’s College – Long Island Campus
Stetson University
Stevenson University
Stonehill College
Suffolk County Community College
SUNY at Alfred State
SUNY at Albany
SUNY at Binghamtom
SUNY at Brockport
SUNY at Buffalo
SUNY at Buffalo State
SUNY at Canton
SUNY at Cobleskill
SUNY at Cortland
SUNY at Delhi
SUNY at Farmingdale
SUNY at Geneseo
SUNY at New Paltz
SUNY at Old Westbury
SUNY at Oneonta
SUNY at Oswego
SUNY at Plattsburgh
SUNY at Potsdam
SUNY at Purchase
SUNY Coll. of Environmental Science and Forestry
SUNY Fashion Inst. Of Tech.
SUNY Maritime College
SUNY Morrisville State College
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
SUNY at Stony Brook
Susquehanna University
Syracuse University
Texas Christian University
Towson University
Trinity College Dublin
Tulane University
University of Alabama
University of Bridgeport
University of Central Florida
University of Chicago
University of Colorado at Boulder
University of Connecticut
University of Dayton
University of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Hartford
University of Houston
University of Maine
University of Maryland, College Park
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
University of Miami
University of Mississippi
University of New Hampshire at Durham
University of New Haven
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
University of Pittsburgh
University of Potsdam
University of Rhode Island
University of San Diego
University of Scranton
University of South Carolina
University of Southern California
University of Southern Mississippi
University of St Andrews
University of the Sciences in Philadelphia
University of Tampa
University of Texas, Austin
University of Texas, Dallas
University of Vermont
University of Virginia
University of Wisconsin, Stout
Utica College
Villanova University
Virginia State University
Virginia Wesleyan College
Wagner College
Washington College
Wentworth Institute of Technology
West Chester University of Pennsylvania
West Virginia University
Western New England University
Whitman College
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
York College of Pennsylvania