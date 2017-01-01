Students at Bishop McGann- Mercy Diocesan High School celebrate their graduation with a cap toss. Holy Trinity Diocesan High School celebrated its commencement at Hofstra University on Saturday, June 3rd. Holy Trinity’s Class of 2017 boasts a 100% college acceptance rate while being offered over $37 million in college scholarships. Class president Katelyn Schnoor, who will study philosophy at Catholic University of America next Fall, gave the welcome address and paid tribute to Giovanni Cipriano, a beloved classmate who passed away during his freshman year at Holy Trinity. Emily Khozouri was the valedictorian and Lauren Sciano was salutatorian. See below a list of schools the class of 2017 will be attending next year. St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School celebrated its Graduation Mass on Friday evening, June 2nd. The next afternoon, commencement was held at the Tilles Center. Sachin Devasahayam was the valedictorian and Dominick Rich was salutatorian. Outgoing principal Nan Doherty “joined” the graduating class as she said farewell to the school where she has served for 22 years, the last six as principal. Members of the school community made a “thank you” video which can be viewed here. Scroll down for a list of schools the class of 2017 will be attending next year. On Thursday, June 8th, Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School celebrated a commencement Mass and Cap Ceremony, with Bishop Nelson Perez presiding. After the Mass, the soon-to-be graduates left to change into their gowns, while their parents exited outside where they received a rose in appreciation of their efforts to get the McGann-Mercy students to this day. Then came the commencement ceremony where Bishop John Barres delivered the invocation and benediction, challenging the Class of 2017 to remain close to their faith and continue to participate in the Catholic Church as they move on to college, the work force, or the military. Angelika Osiniak was valedictorian and Madison O’Connor was salutatorian.

