 

Continuing his efforts to connect with the people of his new diocese, Bishop John Barres on Tuesday, February 28, traveled to St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers to visit with the 12 Rockville Centre seminarians who are currently studying there. Accompanied by the diocese’s vocation director Father Joseph Fitzgerald, Bishop Barres celebrated Mass, toured the school, spoke with administrators and faculty, and met individually with each of the diocese’s seminarians. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

 

