Continuing his efforts to connect with the people of his new diocese, Bishop John Barres on Tuesday, February 28, traveled to St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers to visit with the 12 Rockville Centre seminarians who are currently studying there. Accompanied by the diocese’s vocation director Father Joseph Fitzgerald, Bishop Barres celebrated Mass, toured the school, spoke with administrators and faculty, and met individually with each of the diocese’s seminarians. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

Bishop Barres greets seminarian Dominik Wegiel before Mass. Seminarian Paul Clores proclaims the first reading. Bishop Barres blesses Deacon Christopher Sullivan before the proclamation of the Gospel. Bishop Barres delivers his homily. Bishop Barres, flanked by Deacons Sullivan, left, and Liam McDonald, prays over the gifts. Sunlight illuminates the chapel. Bishop Barres is joined by fellow clergy in the sanctuary. Bishop Barres and Deacon Sullivan elevate the Eucharist. Bishop Barres distributes Communion. Rockville Centre seminarians Roger Velasquez, left, and John Crozier, center, participate in the closing procession. Bishop Barres with Msgr. Peter Vaccari, seminary rector, after Mass. Bishop Barres poses with Rockville Centre seminarians, priests and Msgr. Vaccari after Mass. Deacon Michael Plona presents Bishop Barres with a basketball signed by Rockville Centre seminarians. Bishop Barres addresses seminarians and faculty following lunch in the refectory.