Rockville Centre—Catholic school students from across Long Island gathered at St. Agnes Cathedral Jan. 21 for a Mass with Bishop William Murphy to mark the feast of the diocese’s patroness, St. Agnes, the fourth-century Roman virgin and martyr. The students were joined by family members and school staff at the service, which coincided with the cathedral’s regularly scheduled 5 p.m. Mass. Representatives of Kellenberg Memorial High School, Uniondale, Sacred Heart Academy, Hempstead, and St. Agnes Cathedral School participated as altar servers. The Diocese of Rockville Centre education office is hopeful that “St. Agnes Day” at the cathedral will become an annual celebration, an event that falls one week before National Catholic Schools Week. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

St. Agnes is depicted in a stained-glass window at the cathedral. Bishop Murphy processes into the cathedral. A student sings at the beginning of Mass. Senior Robert Sullivan of Chaminade High School, Mineola, proclaims the first reading. Senior Bridget O'Hara, right, and sophomore Emily Moran of Sacred Heart Academy, Hempstead, serve as candle bearers. Bishop Murphy prays over the gifts. Members of the St. Agnes girls choir sing. Students approach a Communion station. A student receives Communion. Bishop Murphy gestures as he thanks the music ministry at the end of Mass. Bishop Murphy greets students following the liturgy.