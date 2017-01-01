Each year one person or couple is chosen from each parish to receive the St. Agnes Medal in recognition for their service to the church. On Sunday, October 29, Bishop John Barres presented the medal to this year’s honorees at St. Agnes Cathedral. Photos by César​ Gonzalez

The list below is alphabetized according to the town of the parish.

Anne Crocitto, Saint Martin of Tours, Amityville

Bill and Marilyn McDonald, Saint Joseph, Babylon

Patricia Purvis, Saint Christopher, Baldwin

Mario and Heidi Fiore, Saint Patrick, Bay Shore

Dominic Bianco, Saint Gertrude, Bayville

Jacqueline Ferriso, Saint Barnabas the Apostle, Bellmore

John and Carolyn Barnett, Mary Immaculate, Bellport

Helen Kurlowicz, Saint Martin of Tours, Bethpage

Roseann Higgins, Our Lady of the Snow, Blue Point

Eneida Grudzinski, Saint John Nepomucene, Bohemia

Margarette Cesar, Saint Anne, Brentwood

Susana Sepulveda, Saint Luke, Brentwood

Judy Musnicki, Queen of the Holy Rosary, Bridgehampton

Paula Maturo, Saint Paul the Apostle, Brookville

Mary Ryan, Our Lady of Hope, Carle Place

Christine Longo, Saint John the Evangelist, Center Moriches

John and Dawn Huether, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Centereach

Thomas and Frances Timchek, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Centerport

Jeanne Armstrong, Saint John of God, Central Islip

Linda Fuentes, Christ the King, Commack

Jack and Gina (posthumously) Cole, Our Lady of the Assumption, Copiague

Mell and Janet Farrell, Saint Frances Cabrini, Coram

Carolyn Lubanski, Our Lady of Ostrabrama, Cutchogue

Robin Martin, Sacred Heart, Cutchogue

Ellen Bland, SS. Cyril and Methodius, Deer Park

Dorothy Manetta, Saint Matthew, Dix Hills

Eileen Corcoran, Most Holy Trinity, East Hampton

Jacqueline (Jackie) Archambault, Saint Mary, East Islip

Marie Alexander, Saint Raphael, East Meadow

Jim Levens, Saint Anthony of Padua, East Northport

Rita Chojnacki, Saint Raymond of Penyafort, East Rockaway

Lorna Phillips, Saint Boniface, Elmont

Richard Franks, Saint Vincent de Paul, Elmont

Richard Merbacher, Saint Kilian, Farmingdale

Marguerite Fiore, Resurrection, Farmingville

Alfred (Al) and Ann Vetter, Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park

Florence Prokopiak, Saint Hedwig, Floral Park

Dennis Canese, Saint Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square

Judith (Judy) Germaine, Our Holy Redeemer, Freeport

Joseph (Joe) Ferrick, Saint Anne, Garden City

Mary Conti, Saint Joseph, Garden City

Barbara Betkowski, Saint Patrick, Glen Cove

Lou and Rojeliz Oporto, Saint Rocco, Glen Cove

Robert and Marta Jakobsze, Saint Hyacinth, Glen Head

Patricia Lediger, Saint Alyoysius, Great Neck

Leonora Gaynor, Saint Francis of Assisi, Greenlawn

Veronica (Ronnie) Read, Saint Agnes, Greenport

Al Junge, Saint Rosalie, Hampton Bays

Gino and Joanne Leocadi, Saint Thomas More, Hauppauge

Grace Bernardo, Saint Ladislaus, Hempstead

Zdravko (Ko) and Tracy Yurukov, Our Lady of Mercy, Hicksville

Raymond (posthumously) and Dorothy Cassidy, Holy Family, Hicksville

Jack Wrightson, Good Shepherd, Holbrook

Leo Wetter, Saint Patrick, Huntington

Laura Tyminski, Saint Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station

David Hance, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Inwood

William (Bill) and Maryann Krause, Sacred Heart, Island Park

Ronald and Donna Cassar, Saint Peter the Apostle, Islip Terrace

James (Jim) and Alice Doyle, Saint Joseph, Kings Park

Mark Jeffers, Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton, Lake Ronkonkoma

Stephen (Steve) and Katherine (Kathy) Scarallo, Saint Bernard, Levittown

Regina Muir, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst

James Hannan, Saint Ignatius Martyr, Long Beach

Maria Almonte, Saint Mary of the Isle, Long Beach

Carol Burak, Our Lady of Peace, Lynbrook

Elizabeth Westlake, Our Lady of Lourdes, Malverne

John and Josephine Iacono, Saint Mary, Manhasset

Jane Candido, Our Lady of Fatima, Manorhaven

Martha Ann Carlsen, Saints Peter and Paul, Manorville

Maureen Flood (posthumously), Saint Rose of Lima, Massapequa

Madiannithe (Madia) Francois, Our Lady of Lourdes, Massapequa Park

Michael Suspenski, Saint Sylvester, Medford

Carmine and Anita Rosato, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, Melville

Thomas (Tom) Becker, Cure of Ars, Merrick

Patricia (Pat) Moyett, Corpus Christi, Mineola

Gerard (Gerry) McKeon, Saint Therese of Lisieux, Montauk

Steven and Barbara Shipman, Holy Cross, Nesconset

John and Phyllis Thomas, Holy Spirit, New Hyde Park

Joan Georqiades, Notre Dame, New Hyde Park

Frances Guercio, Sacred Heart, North Merrick

Katherine (Kathy) McCarthy, Saint Philip Neri, Northport

Laure Conroy, Saint Anthony, Oceanside

Kathy Gillen, Saint Dominic, Oyster Bay

Mildred Neubeck, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Patchogue

Denis and Anne Boyce, Saint Francis de Sales, Patchogue

Joseph (posthumously) and Maryann Rietschlin, Saint Pius X, Plainview

Michael Butler, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Point Lookout

Edward (Ed) and Jean Byrne, Infant Jesus, Port Jefferson

Maria Joseph, Saint Gerard Majella, Port Jefferson Station

Benjamin and Alba Duarte, Saint Peter of Alcantara, Port Washington

Jose Laureano Tejax, Saint John the Evangelist, Riverhead

P. John Strebel, Saint Isidore, Riverhead

Steven (posthumously) and Patti Ann McDonald, Cathedral of Saint Agnes, Rockville Centre

Michael and Marilyn Sledjeski, Saint Anthony of Padua, Rocky Point

Andre and Sheila Python, Queen of the Holy Rosary, Roosevelt

Jane Holden, Saint Andrew, Sag Harbor

Dennis and Eileen McCready, Saint Lawrence the Martyr, Sayville

Joseph and Gloria Vulpis, Saint Boniface Martyr, Sea Cliff

Patricia (Pat) Lafferty, Saint James, Seaford

Bill O’Shea, Maria Regina, Seaford

Virginia Ann DeFrancesco, Saint William the Abbot, Seaford

Dorothy Ballantine, Saint Margaret of Scotland, Selden

Janet McCauley, Saint James, Setauket

Angela Corbett, Our Lady of the Isle, Shelter Island Heights

Mike and Sue Hegarty, Saint Mark, Shoreham

Harry and Maryann Walter, Saint Patrick, Smithtown

Sophie Sidorowicz, Our Lady of Poland, Southampton

Charles (Charlie) and Giovann(Jean) Mottern, Basilica of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Southampton

Jeffrey (Jeff) Chagnon, Saint Patrick, Southold

Tina Cafaro, Saints Philip and James, St. James

Brian and Donna Zaino, Saint Edward the Confessor, Syosset

Yvon Beauge, Saint Martha, Uniondale

Mary Michel (posthumously), Blessed Sacrament, Valley Stream

Richard and Lorraine Gangemi, Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream

Vincent (Vinny) Manzello, Saint John the Baptist, Wading River

Jane Serio, Saint Frances de Chantal, Wantagh

Thomas and Patricia Humel, Our Lady of Grace, West Babylon

Donna Martin, Saint Thomas the Apostle, West Hempstead

Jerry Esposito, Our Lady of Lourdes, West Islip

Lillian Morris, Saint Brigid, Westbury

Harry (posthumously) and Silvia Viola, Immaculate Conception, Westhampton Beach

Mary Lou Grady, Saint Aidan, Williston Park

James (Jim) and Madeleine Panciroli, Holy Name of Jesus, Woodbury

Stephanie Williams, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Wyandanch