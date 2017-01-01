Each year one person or couple is chosen from each parish to receive the St. Agnes Medal in recognition for their service to the church. On Sunday, October 29, Bishop John Barres presented the medal to this year’s honorees at St. Agnes Cathedral. Photos by César Gonzalez
The list below is alphabetized according to the town of the parish.
Anne Crocitto, Saint Martin of Tours, Amityville
Bill and Marilyn McDonald, Saint Joseph, Babylon
Patricia Purvis, Saint Christopher, Baldwin
Mario and Heidi Fiore, Saint Patrick, Bay Shore
Dominic Bianco, Saint Gertrude, Bayville
Jacqueline Ferriso, Saint Barnabas the Apostle, Bellmore
John and Carolyn Barnett, Mary Immaculate, Bellport
Helen Kurlowicz, Saint Martin of Tours, Bethpage
Roseann Higgins, Our Lady of the Snow, Blue Point
Eneida Grudzinski, Saint John Nepomucene, Bohemia
Margarette Cesar, Saint Anne, Brentwood
Susana Sepulveda, Saint Luke, Brentwood
Judy Musnicki, Queen of the Holy Rosary, Bridgehampton
Paula Maturo, Saint Paul the Apostle, Brookville
Mary Ryan, Our Lady of Hope, Carle Place
Christine Longo, Saint John the Evangelist, Center Moriches
John and Dawn Huether, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Centereach
Thomas and Frances Timchek, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Centerport
Jeanne Armstrong, Saint John of God, Central Islip
Linda Fuentes, Christ the King, Commack
Jack and Gina (posthumously) Cole, Our Lady of the Assumption, Copiague
Mell and Janet Farrell, Saint Frances Cabrini, Coram
Carolyn Lubanski, Our Lady of Ostrabrama, Cutchogue
Robin Martin, Sacred Heart, Cutchogue
Ellen Bland, SS. Cyril and Methodius, Deer Park
Dorothy Manetta, Saint Matthew, Dix Hills
Eileen Corcoran, Most Holy Trinity, East Hampton
Jacqueline (Jackie) Archambault, Saint Mary, East Islip
Marie Alexander, Saint Raphael, East Meadow
Jim Levens, Saint Anthony of Padua, East Northport
Rita Chojnacki, Saint Raymond of Penyafort, East Rockaway
Lorna Phillips, Saint Boniface, Elmont
Richard Franks, Saint Vincent de Paul, Elmont
Richard Merbacher, Saint Kilian, Farmingdale
Marguerite Fiore, Resurrection, Farmingville
Alfred (Al) and Ann Vetter, Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park
Florence Prokopiak, Saint Hedwig, Floral Park
Dennis Canese, Saint Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square
Judith (Judy) Germaine, Our Holy Redeemer, Freeport
Joseph (Joe) Ferrick, Saint Anne, Garden City
Mary Conti, Saint Joseph, Garden City
Barbara Betkowski, Saint Patrick, Glen Cove
Lou and Rojeliz Oporto, Saint Rocco, Glen Cove
Robert and Marta Jakobsze, Saint Hyacinth, Glen Head
Patricia Lediger, Saint Alyoysius, Great Neck
Leonora Gaynor, Saint Francis of Assisi, Greenlawn
Veronica (Ronnie) Read, Saint Agnes, Greenport
Al Junge, Saint Rosalie, Hampton Bays
Gino and Joanne Leocadi, Saint Thomas More, Hauppauge
Grace Bernardo, Saint Ladislaus, Hempstead
Zdravko (Ko) and Tracy Yurukov, Our Lady of Mercy, Hicksville
Raymond (posthumously) and Dorothy Cassidy, Holy Family, Hicksville
Jack Wrightson, Good Shepherd, Holbrook
Leo Wetter, Saint Patrick, Huntington
Laura Tyminski, Saint Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station
David Hance, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Inwood
William (Bill) and Maryann Krause, Sacred Heart, Island Park
Ronald and Donna Cassar, Saint Peter the Apostle, Islip Terrace
James (Jim) and Alice Doyle, Saint Joseph, Kings Park
Mark Jeffers, Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton, Lake Ronkonkoma
Stephen (Steve) and Katherine (Kathy) Scarallo, Saint Bernard, Levittown
Regina Muir, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst
James Hannan, Saint Ignatius Martyr, Long Beach
Maria Almonte, Saint Mary of the Isle, Long Beach
Carol Burak, Our Lady of Peace, Lynbrook
Elizabeth Westlake, Our Lady of Lourdes, Malverne
John and Josephine Iacono, Saint Mary, Manhasset
Jane Candido, Our Lady of Fatima, Manorhaven
Martha Ann Carlsen, Saints Peter and Paul, Manorville
Maureen Flood (posthumously), Saint Rose of Lima, Massapequa
Madiannithe (Madia) Francois, Our Lady of Lourdes, Massapequa Park
Michael Suspenski, Saint Sylvester, Medford
Carmine and Anita Rosato, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, Melville
Thomas (Tom) Becker, Cure of Ars, Merrick
Patricia (Pat) Moyett, Corpus Christi, Mineola
Gerard (Gerry) McKeon, Saint Therese of Lisieux, Montauk
Steven and Barbara Shipman, Holy Cross, Nesconset
John and Phyllis Thomas, Holy Spirit, New Hyde Park
Joan Georqiades, Notre Dame, New Hyde Park
Frances Guercio, Sacred Heart, North Merrick
Katherine (Kathy) McCarthy, Saint Philip Neri, Northport
Laure Conroy, Saint Anthony, Oceanside
Kathy Gillen, Saint Dominic, Oyster Bay
Mildred Neubeck, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Patchogue
Denis and Anne Boyce, Saint Francis de Sales, Patchogue
Joseph (posthumously) and Maryann Rietschlin, Saint Pius X, Plainview
Michael Butler, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Point Lookout
Edward (Ed) and Jean Byrne, Infant Jesus, Port Jefferson
Maria Joseph, Saint Gerard Majella, Port Jefferson Station
Benjamin and Alba Duarte, Saint Peter of Alcantara, Port Washington
Jose Laureano Tejax, Saint John the Evangelist, Riverhead
P. John Strebel, Saint Isidore, Riverhead
Steven (posthumously) and Patti Ann McDonald, Cathedral of Saint Agnes, Rockville Centre
Michael and Marilyn Sledjeski, Saint Anthony of Padua, Rocky Point
Andre and Sheila Python, Queen of the Holy Rosary, Roosevelt
Jane Holden, Saint Andrew, Sag Harbor
Dennis and Eileen McCready, Saint Lawrence the Martyr, Sayville
Joseph and Gloria Vulpis, Saint Boniface Martyr, Sea Cliff
Patricia (Pat) Lafferty, Saint James, Seaford
Bill O’Shea, Maria Regina, Seaford
Virginia Ann DeFrancesco, Saint William the Abbot, Seaford
Dorothy Ballantine, Saint Margaret of Scotland, Selden
Janet McCauley, Saint James, Setauket
Angela Corbett, Our Lady of the Isle, Shelter Island Heights
Mike and Sue Hegarty, Saint Mark, Shoreham
Harry and Maryann Walter, Saint Patrick, Smithtown
Sophie Sidorowicz, Our Lady of Poland, Southampton
Charles (Charlie) and Giovann(Jean) Mottern, Basilica of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Southampton
Jeffrey (Jeff) Chagnon, Saint Patrick, Southold
Tina Cafaro, Saints Philip and James, St. James
Brian and Donna Zaino, Saint Edward the Confessor, Syosset
Yvon Beauge, Saint Martha, Uniondale
Mary Michel (posthumously), Blessed Sacrament, Valley Stream
Richard and Lorraine Gangemi, Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream
Vincent (Vinny) Manzello, Saint John the Baptist, Wading River
Jane Serio, Saint Frances de Chantal, Wantagh
Thomas and Patricia Humel, Our Lady of Grace, West Babylon
Donna Martin, Saint Thomas the Apostle, West Hempstead
Jerry Esposito, Our Lady of Lourdes, West Islip
Lillian Morris, Saint Brigid, Westbury
Harry (posthumously) and Silvia Viola, Immaculate Conception, Westhampton Beach
Mary Lou Grady, Saint Aidan, Williston Park
James (Jim) and Madeleine Panciroli, Holy Name of Jesus, Woodbury
Stephanie Williams, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Wyandanch