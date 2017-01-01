Pictured: Back row, from left: Sister Joan Fry, RSM, 60 years; Sister Mary Spratt, r.c., 60 years; Sister Mary Catherine Hamm, SC, 50 years; Sister Elizabeth Mary Wallace, IHM, 60 years; Front row, from left: Sister Adeline Fishwick, CIJ, 60 years; Sister Virginia McKenna, RSHM, 60 years; Sister Alice Benedict, DW, 60 years; Sister Anne McGovern, SC, 65 years; Sister M. Lorraine Studley, IHM, 50 years.
On November 19, 2016, the Diocese of Rockville Centre honored and celebrated the lives and dedicated service of 90 men and women religious celebrating their jubilee years. The list of honorees follows:
Brothers of the Christian School
50 Years
Brother Charles Nuzzo, FSC
Cenacle Sisters
60 Years
Sister Mary Spratt, r.c
Congregation of the Infant Jesus
75 Years
Sister Mary Noel Boylan, CIJ
60 Years
Sister Adeline Fishwick, CIJ
Sister Theresa Graf, CIJ
Daughters of Wisdom
70 Years
Sister Mary Clancy, D.W.
Sister Virginia Cunniff, D.W.
Sister Rosemary Gaffney, D.W.
Sister Mary Eileen McCarthy, D.W.
Sister Eileen McGowan, D.W.
60 Years
Sister Alice Benedict, D.W.
Sister Emelda Parent, D.W.
Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary
50 Years
Sister Virginia McKenna, RSHM
Sisters of Charity-Halifax
65 Years
Sister Anne McGovern, SC
50 Years
Sister Mary Katherine Hamm, SC
Sisters of Mercy-Mid-Atlantic Community
75 Years
Sister Marion Lenihan, RSM
70 Years
Sister Mary Donald Kelly, RSM
Sister Mary Albert Page, RSM
60 Years
Sister Sheila Browne, RSM
Sister Mary Dowden, RSM
Sister Joan Fry, RSM
Sister Patricia Gimblett, RSM
Sister Mary Ann Noonan, RSM
50 Years
Sister Grace Leggio Agate, RSM
Sister Maureen McDade, RSM
Sisters of St. Joseph
75 Years
Sister Joan Monica Bolte, CSJ
70 Years
Sister Lucy Hobbs, CSJ
Sister Claire Veronica Kobe, CSJ
Sister Margaret Michel Lynch, CSJ
Sister Ave Maria Maickel, CSJ
Sister Virginia Immaculate Murthum, CSJ
Sister Mary Sheridan, CSJ
Sister Marie de Monfort Shields, CSJ
Sister Patricia Sweeney, CSJ
Sister Theresa Rose Sweeney, CSJ
Sister Laurette Wieman, CSJ
60 Years
Sister Maureen Catherine Ashe, CSJ
Sister Eileen Elizabeth Barden, CSJ
Sister Maura Theresa Costello, CSJ
Sister Catherine Agnes Cunningham, CSJ
Sister Phyllis Theresa Franzo, CSJ
Sister Patricia Grant, CSJ
Sister Elizabeth Looney, CSJ
Sister Mary Teresa Molloy, CSJ
Sister Miriam Lucille Montella, CSJ
Sister Miriam Anna Morgan, CSJ
Sister Veronica Murtha, CSJ
Sister Mary Elizabeth Ryan, CSJ
50 Years
Sister Patricia Berliner, CSJ
Sister Katherine Ann Murphy, CSJ
Dominican Sisters
80 Years
Sister Mary Georgine Ayers, OP
Sister Kathleen Frances Lindsay, OP
75 Years
Sister Evamarie Gillcrist, OP
Sister Miriam Grennan, OP
Sister Lorraine Mahoney, OP
Sister Mary Dismas Marschhauser, OP
Sister Mary Ferrer McLean, OP
Sister Marie Therese Murphy, OP
Sister Ann Louise Tufano, OP
70 Years
Sister Margaret Mary Althisar, OP
Sister Beata Berger, OP
Sister Ann Kathleen Bolton, OP
Sister Veronica M. Greeley, OP
Sister Theresa Kilcommons, OP
Sister Joan McDonald, OP
Sister Kathleen Murphy, OP
60 Years
Sister Marie Danaher, OP
Sister Jean Dominici DeMaria, OP
Sister Dorothy Egan, OP
Sister Mary Anna Euring, OP
Sister Mary Janet Evrard, OP
Sister Anne Catherine Fitzgerald, OP
Sister Dorothy Anne Fitzgibbons, OP
Sister Jean Albert Fry, OP
Sister Cecilia Gutmann, OP
Sister Joan Mary Hepburn, OP
Sister Margaret Mary Idoe, OP
Sister Virginia Monahan, OP
Sister Elizabeth Nickels, OP
Sister Jean Peter Olsen, OP
Sister Denise Paul, OP
Sister Mary Jane Phillips, OP
50 Years
Sister Lorraine McDonald, OP
Sister Ann Horn, OP
Sister Joy Castiglione, OP
Sister Patricia Duffy, OP
25 Years
Sister Diane Capuano, OP
Sister Rosemary Jermusyk, OP
Sister Mary Rose Galloy, OP
Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
60 Years
Sister Elizabeth Mary Wallace, IHM
50 Years
Sister M. Ann Barbara DeSiano, IHM
Sister M. Lorraine Studley, IHM
Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk
80 Years
Sister Cecilia Moloughney, OSU
75 Years
Sister Carmel Ruth, OSU