Sisters Grace Regina Wingenfeld (90 years), left, Anne Toomey and Mary Rosalita Judge (both 75 years) pose for a photo before Mass. Jubilarians process into the chapel at the beginning of Mass. Dominican Father Ron Henery, assisted by Sister Mary Pat Neylon, prioress, blesses water in the font. Sister Anna Marie Vigorito (70 years) sings. Sister Loretta DeVoy (60 years) proclaims the first reading. Also pictured are Sisters Mary Butler and Kathleen Gallina (50 years). Sister Elaine Jahrsdoerfer leads the singing of the responsorial psalm. Sisters Diane Capuano and Judy Golden sing and play guitars. Sister Teresita Rivera (60 years) proclaims the second reading. Sisters Mary Victoria Gabriel, Patricia Lee, Jeanne Brendel (all 70), Helen Muhlbauer and Barbara Nirrengarten (both 60) renew their religious vows. Sister Mary Pat Neylon reads a prayer. Jubilarians sing the Salve Regina. Sister Margaret Schmit (70 years) waves during the sign of peace. Sister Francis Daniel Kammer (60 years) smiles during the sign of peace. Sister Grace Regina Wingenfeld is assisted by Sister Margaret Flanagan during the luncheon. Sisters Shamus Dwyer, left, and Kathleen McCarthy, right, congratulate two of the 70-year jubilarians, Sisters Maureen Cronin, center, and Jennie Palma, sitting. Sixty-year jubilarians pose for a photo at the party. Sitting, from left, Sisters Loretta DeVoy, Carol Standerwick and Mary Ellen Harnett. Standing, from left, Sisters Francis Daniel Kammer, Kathleen Finan and Margaret Smyth.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

Members of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville who are celebrating milestone religious anniversaries in 2017 gathered with their community for a jubilee Mass Sept. 23 in St. Albert Chapel at the congregation’s motherhouse.

Heading the list of honorees were Sister Grace Regina Wingenfeld, who marked 90 years of religious ministry, and Sisters Mary Rosalita Judge, Marie Leonilde LaPointe and Anne Toomey, all of whom are celebrating 75-year anniversaries.

An additional 43 sisters—marking 70-, 60- and 50-year anniversaries—were also recognized during the Mass and at a luncheon that followed the service.

Dominican Father Ron Henerly celebrated the liturgy, which included the renewal of religious vows by the sisters.

Sisters of St. Dominic, Amityville, 2017 Jubilarians

90 years

Grace Regina Wingenfeld

75 years

Marie Leonilde La Pointe, Anne Toomey, Mary Rosalita Judge

70 years

Marnette Bamberger, Mary Victoria Gabriel, Marilyn Pfriender, Anna Marie Vigorito, Margaret Cavanagh, Janetta Mc Alevey, Margaret Schmit, Eleanor Rose Boegel, Mary Weber, Jeanne Andre Brendel, Maureen Cronin, Jennie Palma, Patricia Lee

60 years

Barbara Nirrengarten, Francis Genevieve Ford, Helen Karpowicz, Joyce Hummel, Honora Nolty, Ann Martha Ondreicka, Clara Ines Diaz, Juanita Valentin, Martha Sutton, Mary Anne Kollmer, Margaret M. Lynch, Jane Doherty, Noreen Carroll, Margaret Rose Smyth, Loretta Marie Devoy, Roseann McHale, Mary Cecelia Spencer, Kathleen Finan, Carol Standerwick, Francis Daniel Kammer, M. Catherine O’Shea, Mary Ellen Harnett, Maria Leticia Fontanez, Teresa Fontanez-Velez, Teresita Rivera, Helen Muhlbauer

50 years

Jane Elizabeth Creighton, Kathleen Gallina, Irene Elizabeth Weiner, Joan Klimski