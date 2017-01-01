Prayers were offered for the faithful departed during Masses and services Nov. 2, the Feast of All Souls.

Bishops typically observe the day by celebrating Mass in diocesan cemeteries. This year Bishop John Barres was the principal celebrant and homilist at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, while Auxiliary Bishop Robert Brennan presided at a liturgy at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury and Auxiliary Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski offered Mass at Queen of All Saints Cemetery in Central Islip.

Additionally, services were celebrated at several parish cemeteries throughout the diocese, allowing worshipers to pray near the graves of their loved ones.

Here is a slide show of images from this year’s All Souls’ Day Masses at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and St. Patrick Cemetery in Smithtown.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.