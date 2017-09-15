The Office of Communications for the Diocese of Rockville Centre issued the following statement on September 15, 2017:

STATEMENT

DATE: September 15, 2017

RE: Michael Wustrow

FROM: Sean P. Dolan

The Diocese of Rockville Centre and the Parish of Saint Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre are saddened to inform you that Michael Wustrow, Director of the Diocesan Adult Choir and Co-Director of Music at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, is under Federal investigation regarding possible charges of child exploitation.

The Diocese learned of the investigation this week after the FBI executed a search warrant and seized Mr. Wustrow’s work computer. Mr. Wustrow was immediately relieved of all Diocesan and parish duties, and both the Diocese and St. Agnes Parish have been cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.

We understand that this is upsetting news, and we will seek to keep you apprised of further developments as soon as we are able to communicate them to you.

If you have any information concerning this matter, the Diocese requests you to contact the Diocesan Office for the Protection of Children and Young People at 516-678-5800, ext. 573, or 516-594-9063.