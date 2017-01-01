Two days after they received their first Communion, 30 secondgraders at SS. Philip and James School, St. James, gathered on Monday, May 8, with their parents and relatives, SSPJ parishioners and other members of the school community to honor Mary at the parish’s 9:15 a.m. Mass. The students, under the guidance of their teacher, Mary Fitzmaurice and her assistant Evelyn Furtado, participated in the reading of Scripture and the general intentions, the presentation of the gifts, and the crowning of a statue of Mary at the conclusion of the liturgy. Fathers Tom Haggerty, parish pastor, and Patrick Osei-Poku concelebrated the Mass. Afterwards, the first Communicants and their families convened in the parish auditorium for a light breakfast.

A painting of Mary and the Christ child is displayed in the sanctuary. Lilyanna Marino and her classmates process from their classroom to the church. Sean Brady and Michaela Cuartas smile as they enter the church. Tessa Bennett proclaims the first reading. Father Tom Haggerty delivers his homily. Logan Wiener reads one of the general intercessions. Kaitlyn D'Amelia participates in the presentation of the gifts. Members of the school choral club sing and play instruments. Fathers Tom Haggerty and Patrick Osei-Poku pray over the gifts. Immaliah Antoine and her classmates hold hands as they recite the Lord's Prayer. Jake D'Ancona receives Communion. Kailey Ryan and Ryan Tobin lead the procession to the statue of Mary. Ryan Tobin places a floral crown on Mary's head. A statue of Mary holding the Christ child is seen after the crowning ceremony.

