Two days after they received their first Communion, 30 secondgraders at SS. Philip and James School, St. James, gathered on Monday, May 8, with their parents and relatives, SSPJ parishioners and other members of the school community to honor Mary at the parish’s 9:15 a.m. Mass. The students, under the guidance of their teacher, Mary Fitzmaurice and her assistant Evelyn Furtado, participated in the reading of Scripture and the general intentions, the presentation of the gifts, and the crowning of a statue of Mary at the conclusion of the liturgy. Fathers Tom Haggerty, parish pastor, and Patrick Osei-Poku concelebrated the Mass. Afterwards, the first Communicants and their families convened in the parish auditorium for a light breakfast.
Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.
