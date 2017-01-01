Bishop Nelson Perez visited the parish of Our Holy Redeemer, Freeport, on May 13 to celebrate the parish V Encuentro and the 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima. The parish V Encuentro team hosted a gathering in the school gymnasium for prayer, lectures, music and food before the 5 p.m. Mass celebrated by the bishop. The main goal of the V Encuentro is to discern ways in which the Church in the United States can better respond to the Hispanic/Latino presence, and to strengthen the ways in which Hispanics/Latinos respond to the call to the New Evangelization as missionary disciples serving the entire Church. Father Douglas Arcoleo, pastor and Father Carlos Mario Urrego, associate pastor, lead the meeting of the V Encuentro and expressed their gratitude to Latino leaders, lay ecclesial movements and community members who participated in the missionary process of evangelization and consultation of the V Encuentro. Father Arcoleo encouraged them to continue with this enthusiasm to invigorate the community in the parish. Photos by Cesar Gonzalez