Faith and new works by Bishop William Murphy

Behold, I make all things new

There is something about Advent and Christmas that always make me think of NEW. I do not mean change although change can be part of it. I don’t mean the beginning of the Liturgical Year although as a Catholic and a priest, I love these four weeks of Advent. And who does not love Christmas and the Christmas season?

NEW as in fresh, as uplifting, as exhilarating. There is anticipation, and with it, comes a NEW sense of joy in life, wholeness of being and, NEW horizons. So much new now seems possible. At the heart of this is, of course, the birth of Our Lord of Mary. And as we prepare for that great night when the angels sang and the world was changed for good, we rejoice once again that the birth of Jesus changes humanity. Our humanity takes a new direction. Our destiny is no longer frustration and death. We who welcome his birth are men and women of hope because we have the assurance that God has never abandoned us. Even more, he has sent His Son. The divine becomes human so that the human can become divine.

If you can get hold of any of the Christmas sermons of Pope St. Leo the Great, grab them and read them, not once and then close the book. Read them slowly. I think he must have been one of the truly great preachers in the Church’s long history. While I cannot claim to be a great preacher I have tried to imitate his style and his capacity to explain great truths with a directness that touches our hearts. As he explains the meaning of Jesus’ birth for our salvation, you can hear him cry out with all his heart: CHRISTIANS, RECOGNIZE YOUR DIGNITY.

Join that with the promises we hear from the Old Testament prophet, Isaiah, the one who foretold that a child will be born of a Virgin and you shall call him, Emmanuel, God is With Us! Or again the figure of John the Baptist who declares, one will come after me who is greater than I. I am unfit to unlatch the strap of his sandal. Here is the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world!

Finally who can be a better exemplar of all that is new than Mary, the humble Virgin who said yes to God and thus made possible the salvation of us all. Her simple AVE opens up the door to life for us all. This is the good news that is always new and always good.

There is a purpose in my writing this now at the beginning of December. My first reason is because it is a message we never tire of hearing and it never ceases to make us new in heart and mind. My second purpose is more immediate, more contemporary. If we can recapture the spirit of the prophets and John, the newness of Mary’s maternal love for her son and for us, what a great contribution we can make to making new civil discourse in our society.

We have just gone through an election process that seems to have exhausted us all. We have witnessed debates that did not discuss issues and special groups arguing and shouting at one another instead of listening and speaking to one another. I place listening first because we all — myself included — have to learn anew the gift of listening with respect to others before offering our own insights. How new it would be if our country, our neighborhoods, our parishes, our communities sough to speak and listen civilly to one another!

Just before the election, the official dialogue between Catholic leaders and Jewish leaders took place in the city at Jewish Theological Seminary. Cardinal Dolan of NY and Rabbi Strauss of Philadelphia are the co-chairs and I am one of the regular participants. At the close of our day-long conversation, the Cardinal raised the question of what we would like to discuss next time. In no more than five minutes there was a full consensus; we need to focus on civil discourse in our society today.

We all can do that. Beginning with each one personally, we can model civility in our speech, our attitude towards others, our contribution to dialogues and to discussions. Here is the newness that we need. Forget about labeling others. Put side preconceived notions of “them”. Speak with kindness and be open to listening. Use words that build up and do not tear down.

As St Paul says, Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, think about these things. Keep on doing these things and the God of peace will be with you.

Harvesting Hope by Msgr. James McNamara

Christmas: A time of joy and a time of grieving

As we approach the celebration of Christmas, many of us have much to look forward to in getting together with family and friends. But holidays such as Christmas can also be a very difficult time.

It is an especially difficult time for people who are grieving the loss of a loved one. I recently met with Meryl Ain, who has written on the subject of grieving the loss of a loved one in two books: The Living Memories Project and The Living Memories Project Journal.

When people are mourning the loss of a loved one, they often become frozen in time and are keenly aware of their loss. They also can be told by others that they “should” be over the loss or at a certain stage of grieving. But, while there are stages to grieving, everyone grieves differently, and being told where you “should” be is not helpful.

Years ago, after my mother died, but my father continued to set two places at the table. This bothered my sister, who wanted me to tell him not to do this. But if that gave him consolation, what was wrong with it? It bothered my sister, not my father.

For sure, we can get stuck in grieving and take on unhealthy practices, but we need to be patient with ourselves and with one another as we grieve the loss of someone significant in our lives. Ain has some good practical advice for grieving, especially at the holidays. Put succinctly, she encourages people to count their blessings and help someone else.

The first is positive in recognizing the good that you shared with your loved one. The second helps us to get out of ourselves by helping others, perhaps in a soup kitchen or in some parish activity. After the loss of a loved one, our world can become too small and we can have too much time to live in the past.

Ain recommends that you start a new tradition involving something that was beloved by the deceased, as well as sharing stories to keep the good memories alive and bring them into the present moment. A bereavement group can also be a supportive opportunity in the process of grieving even if you have an initial resistance to this.

Let us be mindful of those who could benefit from our kindness this Christmas.