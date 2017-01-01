It was an afternoon filled with food, dancing and fun as 150 people gathered in the auditorium of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Hicksville, on Sunday, Feb. 26, to celebrate Mardi Gras, a traditional opportunity for festivity that takes place in the days leading up to the penitential season of Lent. Revelers enjoyed a buffet meal that was served by members of the parish’s Sacrado Corazon de Jesus youth and young adult ministry. Merrymakers of all ages had a chance to work off a few calories while dancing to a mix of party tunes pulsating from the sound system of DJ Kyle Noonan, a 15-year-old parishioner. Father Ben Uzuegbunam, a hospital chaplain in residence at St. Ignatius, served as the Mardi Gras grand marshal, filling in for pastor Father Jim Stachacz, who was returning from his father’s funeral in Pennsylvania. Peggy Gill and Mary Ann Lang, co-chairs of the parish activities committee, organized the event, which was capped by a brief prayer service in the parking lot during which dried palm fronds were burned to produce ashes for use on Ash Wednesday, March 1. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

A sweet dessert awaits the revelers. Deacon George A. Mais Jr. reads a prayer at the beginning of the festivities. Alvaro Pelaez, 18, helps distribute food to guests. Louise and Emanuel LaGatta, married 57 years, shine in their party attire. Line dancing was a popular activity during the party. Lucille Danko watches the action on the dance floor. DJ Kyle Noonan, 15, uses a laptop and digital turntables to manage the music. A girl plays with other young partygoers. Bob and Joan Renner enjoy a slow dance. Peggy Gill smiles as she slices the cake. Mistress of ceremonies Mary Ann Lang addresses the audience. Ryan Noonan, 5, who was crowned Mardi Gras king, poses for a photo. Father Ben Uzuegbunam, Mardi Gras grand marshal, waves as he leads the children's parade. Ryan Noonan, 5, and Natalie Zhinin, 11, the respective king and queen of Mardi Gras, march in the children's parade. Father Ben distributes treats to the children. Father Ben, left, Father Andres Fernandez and Deacon George pray during the burning of palms. Palms are reduced to ashes as they are burned during the prayer service.