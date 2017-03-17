Bishop John Barres made a pastoral visit Monday, March 20th, to Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, Hicksville, where he toured the campus, greeted students and staff, and celebrated Mass in observance of the feast of St. Joseph. Following the liturgy, the bishop gathered with students active in campus ministry and listened to them speak about their participation in a variety of faith-based activities, including retreats, mission trips and last summer’s pilgrimage to World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

Bishop John Barres chats with students before Mass. Dan Luisi, director of alumni relations, greets Bishop Barres before the liturgy. Bishop Barres prays at the beginning of Mass. Senior Jacqueline Clifford leads the singing of the responsorial psalm. Father John McCarthy, school chaplain, proclaims the Gospel. Bishop Barres delivers the homily. Freshman Patrick Connors reads one of the general intercessions. Sophomore Stephanie Chorzepa participates in the presentation of the gifts. Bishop Barres elevates the Eucharist. Father McCarthy distributes Communion. Senior Johnny Hartel gives Communion to sophomore Christopher Lee. Members of the Select Choir sing during Mass. Bishop Barres reads the closing prayer. Tracey Clifford, mother of senior Jacqueline Clifford, takes a selfie with principal Kathleen Moran, Bishop Barres and Father McCarthy. Senior Robert Moulder tells Bishop Barres about his World Youth Day experience in Krakow in 2016. Junior Nick Bischoff and senior Samantha Ferraro look on as senior Katelyn Schnoor chats with Bishop Barres. Campus minister Nolan Reynolds snaps a photo of Bishop Barres with students involved in campus ministry.