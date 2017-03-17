Bishop John Barres made a pastoral visit Monday, March 20th, to Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, Hicksville, where he toured the campus, greeted students and staff, and celebrated Mass in observance of the feast of St. Joseph. Following the liturgy, the bishop gathered with students active in campus ministry and listened to them speak about their participation in a variety of faith-based activities, including retreats, mission trips and last summer’s pilgrimage to World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

 

