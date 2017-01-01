Many parishes in the Diocese of Rockville Centre marked the Feast of the Body and Blood of Christ on Sunday, June 18, with outdoor Eucharistic processions, a traditional way to celebrate the solemnity also known as Corpus Christi Sunday. The day is particularly meaningful for parishioners of Corpus Christi Church, Mineola, where Father Malcolm Burns, the parish pastor, carried a monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament in a procession following the 11:30 a.m. Mass.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.