Many parishes in the Diocese of Rockville Centre marked the Feast of the Body and Blood of Christ on Sunday, June 18, with outdoor Eucharistic processions, a traditional way to celebrate the solemnity also known as Corpus Christi Sunday. The day is particularly meaningful for parishioners of Corpus Christi Church, Mineola, where Father Malcolm Burns, the parish pastor, carried a monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament in a procession following the 11:30 a.m. Mass.
Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.
Artwork depicting the Last Supper is displayed in the church vestibule.
Father Richard Kammerer elevates the Eucharist during Mass.
People pray after receiving Communion.
Cross-bearer Daniel Galan leads the Eucharistic procession after Mass.
Worshippers participate in the procession.
Girls wearing their first Communion dresses join the procession.
Father Malcolm Burns holds a monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament.
Father Burns is flanked by Fathers Erick DeJesus Cruz, left, and John Victor.
Troy Gordon, parish music director, and choir members sing hymns.
Participants processed in sunny, humid weather.
Clergy and altar servers kneel before the Blessed Sacrament after returning to the church.
Father Burns presides at Benediction.
The Eucharist is depicted in a stained-glass window in the church.