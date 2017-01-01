Catholics across Long Island packed churches throughout the diocese on Sunday to celebrate the holiest, most joyful day on the Christian calendar: Easter. Many parishes added Masses to their regular Sunday schedules to accommodate the large turnout of worshippers. Several parishes began the day at the crack of dawn, holding sunrises services. In Rockville Centre, Bishop John Barres presided at his first Easter Sunday service as diocesan bishop, officiating at St. Agnes Cathedral’s 11 a.m. Mass. The bishop arrived more than a half-hour before the start of the liturgy to share paschal greetings and warm words with the faithful who were exiting or arriving for services in the cathedral and the Msgr. Kelly Parish Center. After celebrating Mass, Bishop Barres continued connecting with St. Agnes parishioners and visitors, shaking hands and chatting with them on what was a beautiful and unseasonably warm spring day. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

A cloud-dappled sky added to the beauty of Easter morning. Bishop John Barres greets people outside the cathedral before Mass. Bishop Barres incenses the sanctuary at the beginning of the liturgy. The cathedral could barely accommodate the number of worshippers attending the Mass. Easter joy shows on Bishop Barres' face as he delivers the homily. People fill the pews in the cathedral's left transept. Cantor Holliday Haynes leads the assembly in song. Bishop Barres blesses the assembly with holy water after the renewal of baptismal promises. Young parishioner was among those fashionably dressed for the liturgy. Bishop Barres accepts the gifts. Deacon Thomas Malone incenses the assembly. Lilys are seen in the foreground as congregants pray. Bishop Barres elevates the Eucharist. Worshippers kneel in prayer. Bishop Barres distributes Communion. Stephanie Casimir is seen in her Easter finest. Bishop Barres imparts a blessing at the end of Mass. Brianna Suffren looks on as Bishop Barres greets her uncle, Phil Terry, after the service.