Catholics across Long Island packed churches throughout the diocese on Sunday to celebrate the holiest, most joyful day on the Christian calendar: Easter. Many parishes added Masses to their regular Sunday schedules to accommodate the large turnout of worshippers. Several parishes began the day at the crack of dawn, holding sunrises services. In Rockville Centre, Bishop John Barres presided at his first Easter Sunday service as diocesan bishop, officiating at St. Agnes Cathedral’s 11 a.m. Mass. The bishop arrived more than a half-hour before the start of the liturgy to share paschal greetings and warm words with the faithful who were exiting or arriving for services in the cathedral and the Msgr. Kelly Parish Center. After celebrating Mass, Bishop Barres continued connecting with St. Agnes parishioners and visitors, shaking hands and chatting with them on what was a beautiful and unseasonably warm spring day. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

 

 

