May was the month of First Communions and May Crownings throughout the diocese. Here are some photos capturing the happy moments and one special “throwback” photo thanks to Carol Peise of St. Hyacinth, Glen Head, who shared the photo above. She says it was “taken probably in the 1920′s with just the boys who received their First Holy Communion.The founding pastor of St. Hyacinth, Reverend Karol Sarnecki, is in the photo with the children.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail