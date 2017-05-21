May was the month of First Communions and May Crownings throughout the diocese. Here are some photos capturing the happy moments and one special “throwback” photo thanks to Carol Peise of St. Hyacinth, Glen Head, who shared the photo above. She says it was “taken probably in the 1920′s with just the boys who received their First Holy Communion.The founding pastor of St. Hyacinth, Reverend Karol Sarnecki, is in the photo with the children.”

A group of dapper young men celebrating at Our Lady of Lourdes School, Malverne First Communicants take part in a Fatima prayer service at Maria Regina, Seaford. We celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the apparitions at Fatima with a Family Rosary, the Angelus, a beautiful procession with hymns to Our Lady. First Communicants from Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park Two days after they received their first Communion, 30 secondgraders at SS. Philip and James School, St. James, gathered for a May Crowning at the church. Proud family members snap pictures of Bishop Barres and the first Communicants from St. Elizabeth Seton Regional School, Bellmore Children receiving their first Communion enjoy a light moment with pastor Father Mike Vetrano at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Matthew Scarpa, 7, holds out his hands as he awaits to receive his first Communion from Father Michael Duffy during Mass at St. Kilian Church, Farmingdale. First communicants from St. Jude parish, Mastic Beach, participate in the parish's May crowning.