Parishioners of Our Lady of Lourdes parish, Malverne, held candles and prayed the rosary as they processed through the streets at sunset September 8th. carrying the New York State Pilgrim Virgin of Fatima statue. Following the procession Father Michael Duffy, pastor, led the congregation in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the church. Photos by Ed Casey.



