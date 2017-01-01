Text and photos by Gregory A. Shemitz
Mary was honored during special services marking the feast of the Assumption Aug. 15 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Point Lookout. An estimated 150 people gathered at the church in the early evening to pray the rosary, sing Marian hymns and participate in a Eucharistic procession through the heart of the surrounding neighborhood.
Escorted by two police cars, the procession followed a half-mile route east along Lido Boulevard to Point Lookout’s athletic fields near the shoreline. Walking under a canopy propped up by poles held by three men and a woman, Father Anthony Cardone of St. Raphael Parish, East Meadow, carried a monstrance to a clearing near the beachfront, where he subsequently stopped and elevated the Blessed Sacrament to bless the nearby water and the procession’s participants.
Prayers were also offered to keep the barrier island and its residents safe from storms and hurricanes and to seek protection for people who use the park and the island’s beaches.
A cloudy sky and humid weather didn’t appear to dampen the spirit of the participants, who continued their enthusiastic praying and singing during the walk back to the church for benediction and Mass.
“This is the 10th year we’ve had (this service), and we’ve never had rain,” remarked Penny Abbruzzese, the event’s organizer.
Wow, Greg, you certainly do not waste any time..We are so blessed that you ended up joining us on Tuesday for Our Lady’s Feast Day and Praise God, your article was wonderful and hopefully will inspire other parishes and communities to pray together in keeping everyone on board praying to Our Lady for her intercession not only for our families, but for the Priesthood and Vocations, for World Peace and especially our communities, keeping us all very close under her mantle….Great Work and I hope we meet again, Penny Abbruzzese