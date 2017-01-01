A Marian symbol is depicted in a stained-glass window. Deacon Jacques Philippeax of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, West Hempstead, leads the recitation of the rosary. Prayers are offered for the priests of the diocese during the rosary service. A woman holds rosary beads while praying. Men carry a statue of Our Lady of Fatima from the church at the beginning of the procession. Cross-bearer Anthony Biondo leads the procession. Deacon Philippeax leads the participants in prayer. Women hold a banner during the procession. A Nassau County Police Department patrol car drives ahead of the procession. Father Anthony Cardone carries the monstrance. One-year-old Ashton Peffer-Solis looks on while being held by his father, Ira Pfeffer. Members of the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict join fellow participants in prayer. Faithful of all ages participate in the procession. Audrey Lavin holds a Divine Mercy image. People on bicycles join the procession. The procession arrives at the shoreline. Participants make the sign of the cross. The Fatima statue towers over the gathering. Maggie Dunster holds a statue of St. Michael the Archangel. The procession leaves the park as it begins its journey back to the church.

Text and photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

Mary was honored during special services marking the feast of the Assumption Aug. 15 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Point Lookout. An estimated 150 people gathered at the church in the early evening to pray the rosary, sing Marian hymns and participate in a Eucharistic procession through the heart of the surrounding neighborhood.

Escorted by two police cars, the procession followed a half-mile route east along Lido Boulevard to Point Lookout’s athletic fields near the shoreline. Walking under a canopy propped up by poles held by three men and a woman, Father Anthony Cardone of St. Raphael Parish, East Meadow, carried a monstrance to a clearing near the beachfront, where he subsequently stopped and elevated the Blessed Sacrament to bless the nearby water and the procession’s participants.

Prayers were also offered to keep the barrier island and its residents safe from storms and hurricanes and to seek protection for people who use the park and the island’s beaches.

A cloudy sky and humid weather didn’t appear to dampen the spirit of the participants, who continued their enthusiastic praying and singing during the walk back to the church for benediction and Mass.

“This is the 10th year we’ve had (this service), and we’ve never had rain,” remarked Penny Abbruzzese, the event’s organizer.

Visit our Facebook page for more photos.