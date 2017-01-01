PB053419 PB053459 PB053535 PB053554 PB053566 PB053626-Edit PB053641 PB053425 PB053572 PB053605 PB053620 PB053403 PB053631 PB053469

Photos by Jim Rapp

The parish of St. Rose of Lima in Massapequa welcomed the National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima on the first stop of its tour of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. Bishop John Barres celebrated the 11 a.m. Mass at the church on November 5th. Later in the day parishioners and pilgrims gathered for the rosary, exposition and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and confessions.

The National Pilgrim Virgin Statue is a hand-carved image of Our Lady of Fatima that was blessed by Pope Paul VI in 1967, the 50th anniversary of Mary’s apparitions in Fatima. It was a gift to the United States by the bishop of Fatima and travels across the country under the sponsorship of the World Apostolate of Fatima, USA. It last visited our diocese in 2012 and 2013.

The National Pilgrim Virgin statue will be at parishes in the diocese through November 20 as celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima conclude. Click on the link below for the complete local schedule.

