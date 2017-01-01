The faithful departed, particularly those members of the U.S. armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice, were remembered at special Memorial Day Masses on Monday at the three diocesan cemeteries, All Saints (Central Islip), Holy Rood (Westbury) and Holy Sepulchre (Coram).
Below is a slide show of images from the service at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, where Auxiliary Bishop Nelson Perez was the main celebrant and homilist. Father Donald Baier, pastor at St. Frances X. Cabrini Parish, Coram, and Father Gonzalo Oajaca-Lopez, pastor at Resurrection Parish, Farmingville, were the other concelebrants.
Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.
The U.S. flag is flanked at the cemetery's veterans memorial by a POW-MIA pennant and the colors of the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
Bishop Nelson Perez processes at the beginning of Mass.
Bishop Perez bows his head as he prays for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Several U.S. military veterans attended the Mass.
Deacon Juan Diaz, a U.S. Army veteran, reads the first reading.
Cantor Louise Prinzivalli leads the singing of the responsorial psalm.
Deacon Al Pickford proclaims the Gospel as Fathers Gonzalo Oajaca-Lopez and Donald Baier look on.
Bishop Perez delivers his homily.
Bishop Perez elevates the Eucharist.
Kathy Nieves recites the Lord's Prayer.
Deacon Pickford distributes Communion.
A man bows his head in prayer.