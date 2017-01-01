The faithful departed, particularly those members of the U.S. armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice, were remembered at special Memorial Day Masses on Monday at the three diocesan cemeteries, All Saints (Central Islip), Holy Rood (Westbury) and Holy Sepulchre (Coram).

Below is a slide show of images from the service at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, where Auxiliary Bishop Nelson Perez was the main celebrant and homilist. Father Donald Baier, pastor at St. Frances X. Cabrini Parish, Coram, and Father Gonzalo Oajaca-Lopez, pastor at Resurrection Parish, Farmingville, were the other concelebrants.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.