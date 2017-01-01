Auxiliary Bishop Nelson Perez celebrated Mass April 1 at Immaculate Conception Seminary, Huntington, during which he instituted six permanent deacon candidates to the ministry of acolyte and five others to the ministry of lector.

Acolytes included Jose Bueno (St. Martha, Uniondale), John Horn (St. James, Seaford), Jose Nunez (St. Anne, Brentwood), Philip Savarese (St. Anthony, Oceanside), Matthew Surico (St. Thomas More, Hauppauge) and Michael Whitcomb (St. Patrick, Huntington). They are scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate in 2018.

Lectors included Michael Boldizar (St. Anne, Garden City), Joseph Guglielmo (St. Mary, East Islip), Albert Matousek (St. Bernard, Levittown), Christopher Quinn (St. Martin of Tours, Bethpage) and Ivan Toro (St. Hedwig, Floral Park). Their ordination to the diaconate is scheduled for 2019.

Acolytes serve at the altar by assisting deacons and ministering to priests during Mass. They may also expose the Blessed Sacrament for adoration. Lectors are permitted to read Scripture, except for the Gospel, in liturgical settings and are expected to increase their knowledge of Scripture so it can be proclaimed with authority. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz