Auxiliary Bishop Nelson Perez celebrated Mass April 1 at Immaculate Conception Seminary, Huntington, during which he instituted six permanent deacon candidates to the ministry of acolyte and five others to the ministry of lector.
Acolytes included Jose Bueno (St. Martha, Uniondale), John Horn (St. James, Seaford), Jose Nunez (St. Anne, Brentwood), Philip Savarese (St. Anthony, Oceanside), Matthew Surico (St. Thomas More, Hauppauge) and Michael Whitcomb (St. Patrick, Huntington). They are scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate in 2018.
Lectors included Michael Boldizar (St. Anne, Garden City), Joseph Guglielmo (St. Mary, East Islip), Albert Matousek (St. Bernard, Levittown), Christopher Quinn (St. Martin of Tours, Bethpage) and Ivan Toro (St. Hedwig, Floral Park). Their ordination to the diaconate is scheduled for 2019.
Acolytes serve at the altar by assisting deacons and ministering to priests during Mass. They may also expose the Blessed Sacrament for adoration. Lectors are permitted to read Scripture, except for the Gospel, in liturgical settings and are expected to increase their knowledge of Scripture so it can be proclaimed with authority. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz
2017 deacon candidates, from right, Stephen Yusko, Robert Reed Jr. and Gerard Rorke lead the opening procession.
Lector candidates process into the chapel.
Acolyte candidates enter the chapel.
Bishop Perez addresses the assembly at the beginning of the Mass.
2017 deacon candidate Michael Gamberdella proclaims the second reading.
Deacon Art Candido reads the Gospel.
Acolyte candidates listen as Bishop Perez delivers his homily.
Lector candidates are presented to Bishop Perez.
Bishop Perez presents a Bible to Christopher Quinn.
Acolyte candidates are presented to Bishop Perez.
Bishop Perez presents a paten and host to John Horn
Lectors react after being acknowledged by Bishop Perez.
Acolytes bow their heads in prayer.
Bishop Perez prays over the gifts.
Philip Savarese smiles as he exchanges the sign of peace with Matthew Surico.
Father Walter F. Kedjierski, seminary vice rector and director of diaconate formation, distributes Communion.
Bishop Perez reads the closing prayer.
Bishop Perez poses with, from left, Acolytes Matthew Surico, John Horn, Jose Nunez, Jose Bueno, Philip Savarese, Michael Whitcomb and Father Kedjierski.
Bishop Perez poses with, from left, Lectors Michael Boldizar, Ivan Toro, Albert Matousek, Joel Guglielmo, Christopher Quinn and Father Kedjierski.