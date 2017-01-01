Scroll down for slideshow

Text and photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

Corpus Christi Church in Mineola was filled beyond capacity October 13 as parishioners, many of whom are of Portuguese ancestry, gathered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sixth and final Marian apparition in Fatima, Portugal.

Bishop William Murphy, retired bishop of Rockville Centre, celebrated the evening Mass in honor of Our Lady of Fatima, leading the prayers in Portuguese and delivering his homily in English and Spanish.

Following the Mass, an illuminated statue of Our Lady of Fatima was carried from the church and used as the focal point of a candlelight procession. Hundreds of people followed the statue in its route around a block next to the church, praying the rosary and singing Marian hymns in Portuguese.

The procession eventually made its way back to the church, where additional prayers were offered to Mary. At the end of the evening, in a gesture of farewell to Our Lady of Fatima, the faithful stood and sang while waving white handkerchiefs in the direction of the Blessed Mother.

Matias Goncalves, 10, Diana Lima, 7, and Adriana Goncalves, 6, portray Fatima visionaries Francisco Martos, Lucia dos Santos and Jacinta Martos. Members of the choir sing at the beginning of Mass. Children dressed as angels process into church. Bishop Murphy processes toward the sanctuary. Oblate Father John Victor proclaims the Gospel. Bishop Murphy uses incense to venerate a statue of Our Lady of Fatima. Bishop Murphy and concelebrating priests pray over the gifts. Worshippers recite the Lord's Prayer. A boy dressed as an angel receives Communion. The Our Lady of Fatima statue is carried in procession from the church at the end of Mass. An altar server lights a woman's candle. Girls dressed as angels carry a banner marking the Fatima anniversary during the rosary procession. Children portraying the Fatima visionaries participate in the procession. Women process with a banner depicting an image of Our Lady of Fatima and the children she appeared to. A team of men carry and escort the Our Lady of Fatima statue during the rosary procession. The illuminated statue is easily seen in the darkness. Women hold candles while participating in the procession.

