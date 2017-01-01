 Scroll down for slideshow

Text and photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

Corpus Christi Church in Mineola was filled beyond capacity October 13 as parishioners, many of whom are of Portuguese ancestry, gathered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sixth and final Marian apparition in Fatima, Portugal.

Bishop William Murphy, retired bishop of Rockville Centre, celebrated the evening Mass in honor of Our Lady of Fatima, leading the prayers in Portuguese and delivering his homily in English and Spanish.

Following the Mass, an illuminated statue of Our Lady of Fatima was carried from the church and used as the focal point of a candlelight procession. Hundreds of people followed the statue in its route around a block next to the church, praying the rosary and singing Marian hymns in Portuguese.

The procession eventually made its way back to the church, where additional prayers were offered to Mary. At the end of the evening, in a gesture of farewell to Our Lady of Fatima, the faithful stood and sang while waving white handkerchiefs in the direction of the Blessed Mother.

