On Sunday, Sept. 10, under a sunny, cloudless sky, more than 150 members of Sacred Heart Parish on the North Fork gathered near the Peconic Bay shoreline for the parish’s annual beach Mass and picnic. The glimmering water of the bay provided a beautiful backdrop as Msgr. Joseph Staudt, parish pastor, celebrated the late-morning liturgy at Veterans Memorial Park in Mattituck. Afterwards, members of the Knights of Columbus Vince Lombardi Council donated and grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for parishioners and other guests. Father Joe, along with guitarist Tony Nish, provided musical entertainment for the picnic, singing songs made popular by a variety of artists, including John Denver, Neil Diamond and Willie Nelson.

SHBM01 SHBM02 SHBM03 SHBM04 SHBM05 SHBM06 SHBM07 SHBM08 SHBM09 SHBM10 SHBM11 SHBM12 SHBM13 SHBM14 SHBM15 SHBM16 SHBM17 SHBM18 SHBM19 SHBM20 SHBM21 SHBM22

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz