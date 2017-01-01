More than 400 parishioners and their families and friends, gathered on September 17 in the park-like setting of St. Anthony’s Church. The occasion was the third “Welcome Home Sunday” for the Oceanside parish, a developing tradition calling the parish together after summer vacations and time apart from the parish.

“Welcome Home Sunday” began with an outdoor Mass beneath the tall trees between the parish’s church and chapel. St. Anthony’s Pastor, Jesuit Father Donald Gannon, was the main celebrant, assisted by associate pastors Fathers James Donovan, SJ, and Daniel O’Brien, SJ, and Deacon Richard Nichols, SJ.

Parish organizations (St. Anthony’s Fathers’ Club, Accion Catolica Hispana, Knights of Columbus, Columbian Squires) as well as members of the parish’s ministries and many individuals provided the resources, talents and the willing hands for a wonderful parish barbecue enjoyed by young and old.

“Welcome Home Sunday, what a fabulous success,” said Father Gannon. “I presumed it would be a great day but it actually surpassed all my expectations. I am extremely impressed by the number of parishioners who worked generously before during and after the celebration. It’s wonderful testimony to the vitality and dedication of our parish community.”

Photographs provided by St. Anthony’s parishioners Gerri Craven, Jill and Joe Hissong, Robert Paul and by Associate Pastor Father Daniel O’Brien, SJ.